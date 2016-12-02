Goins, Writer

On Writing, Ideas, and Making a Difference

The Best WordPress Theme for Writers Who Want to Go Pro

by John Meese | 20 Comments
Editor’s note: This is a guest post from John Meese. John is a blogger, business consultant, and founder of Notable Themes. You can find more from him on Twitter.

The Best WordPress Theme for Writers Who Want to Go Pro

When I was only 12, I signed up for a creative writing workshop (my mom helped).

That workshop was an incredible experience, because it was the first time I wrote anything that didn’t have a grade attached to it once I was done. When I finished that story, I was as proud as you might suspect―I had crafted the greatest story that had ever been written on college-ruled paper!

I showed the short story to my mom, read it to a few friends, and then… that was it. No job offers, fan letters, or checks arrived in the mail.

A decade and a half later, I found that short story in my closet when I was cleaning out junk. Want to know why that story never amounted to anything? There were two main reasons:

  1. I was 12―the story really wasn’t that great! But also,
  2. There was no way my writing could be discovered or shared.

As a writer, you need to showcase your work in a way that makes it easy to get discovered or shared―which in today’s world, means you need a professional website. That’s how you make a living from your craft.

Of course, that website won’t make you a better writer at the end of the day―but it will help you get discovered and shared, if your writing is good.

Then again, not just any website will do. The perfect website for writers needs to offer three specific functions:

  1. Lets you get straight to writing. Writers write, that’s what helps you hone your craft. The more time you spend “working” on your website, the less time you have to focus on writing itself.
  2. Presents your writing in an elegant fashion. Words are the building blocks of your content, and they’re meant to be consumed. The right website design makes your words the real focus, and fades into the background so readers forget it’s even there.
  3. Helps you grow your audience. This is crucial if you want to make an honest living from your craft. You need an email list to build a community around your content, that will help your new business thrive.

All three are important ingredients in the perfect recipe for a website for writers. That’s why Jeff continues to build a successful platform while using Tribe Theme.

Notable Tribe Theme

Here’s a look at the mindset behind Tribe Theme, when Jeff first created the concept:

Is there such a thing as the perfect blog theme? An ideal website? Maybe. My friend Martyn Chamberlin and I spent a long time talking about this. We wanted to know:

  • What does good design look like for writers?
  • What would an artist want in a website?
  • What would be essential, and what would be unnecessary?

We built and tweaked until we were completely satisfied, cutting out all the excess and focusing on what matters most: earning permission and building influence.

The result is Tribe: a clean, elegant WordPress theme customized for the needs of people with a message to share.

At first, Jeff was just solving his own problem and sharing it―but Tribe Theme has grown to become a solution every writer should use.

Because this theme was designed by writers, for writers, it has several built-in features that you will find especially helpful:

  1. Beautiful typography. Tribe features just over two dozen font options that have been hand-selected to make your words beautiful. Select one from the drop-down menu, and you’re good to go.
  2. Minimalistic design. Sometimes less really is more, and this is especially true with website design. Tribe Theme websites have a simple, elegant look that keeps your core content front-and-center on every blog post or page.
  3. Super simple customization. Tribe has the power of the latest online marketing techniques built into a simple WordPress theme designed for writers who don’t mess with code. You can have a new website in less than an hour.
  4. Automatic updates for life. Most WordPress themes charge you a yearly fee to keep getting updates―not so with Tribe from Notable Themes! One purchase gets you updates for life (support is available with a separate subscription).

So what are you waiting for?

Click here to get your copy of Tribe Theme. Stop fighting with WordPress and letting code get in the way of your creativity.

Which theme do you currently use? How has a theme interfered with your writing? Share in the comments.

About John Meese

John Meese is a blogger, business consultant, and entrepreneur. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and children and drinks too much coffee from Frothy Monkey. John is the founder of ,Notable Themes and cohosts the popular podcast, Unleash Your Blog. Twitter is the best place to follow John.

It’s Not Too Late to Become a Writer

Download my free eBook on why now is the best time to become a writer.

In this book, I share everything I’ve learned bout what it takes to start writing for a living — and how you can get started today.

Click here to download the free book now.

  • Rebecca Nolen

    I use Twenty-Fourteen. I find it is perfect for what I’m doing. http://www.rebeccanolen.com to check it out.

    • Free WordPress Themes like Twenty-Fourteen are great when you’re starting out―but can be limiting when it comes to customization. Just something to keep in mind as you grow. Keep it up!

      • Lin Robinson

        ???? You’re findling limitations in customizing the WordPress year themes? Could you tell us what?

        • The built-in ability to customize fonts, colors, and a blog-optimized header image is key. Then there’s also email integration and other features crucial to building a platform―rarely found in a free theme.

          • Lin Robinson

            Huh? You can change that stuff on ANY theme. email integration and that stuff is done with plugins that anybody can add. I’m guessing that maybe you are relying on this theme because you don’t know how to use WordPress very well.

          • Lin Robinson

            email integration is available for any theme. WIDELY available. Not just general email plugin suites like MailPoet, but many, many apps and APIs and plug-ins directly supported by MailChimp of eWeber or whatever mailing program you are using. If you aren’t using one, you could be hooking it to phpmail on your host site. I’m not saying there is anything wrong with the theme (though I would call it more oriented to selling services than establishing an author brand) but I am saying it doesn’t have any remarkable unique properties, particularly… and is not universally accessible due to limitations in the reponsiveness. Choose themes by your needs as an author or whatever you’re using it for. Customize it to what you need and want.

      • Lin Robinson

        “Free” is not a legitimate cut-off. I’ve used dozens of free themes… and the ONLY time I ever paid for one, it had a vulnerability that led to my sites getting shut down and losing vast amounts of data… even infecting my computer. The thing is those free sites on wordpress are VETTED. They’ve been examined, they have ratings by users.

      • Lin Robinson

        Here’s the latest version of my site. Using a theme off the WP search of free ones. Notice you can squeeze the page down to mobile phone size? And look around at the menu structure. The color, fonts, and other looks are totally different at this point.
        http://linrobinson.com/home/

        • I clicked. And the entire point of this post was proven with that click.

          • Lin Robinson

            Was it now. The themes I use on my sites do exactly what I want them to. The point of my post was that this paid theme is not as responsive (mobile-friendly) as hundreds of free themes. That site can be viewed completely on phones and small tablets. This paid one only goes down to 5 inches. Meaning as many as 30% of web viewers don’t see it all.

            • @linrobinson:disqus Why is your header image not optimized for retina display machines?

              • Lin Robinson

                Because that’s not really a thing and definitely fills no need for the site.
                However, being able to be read on mobile devices and phones DOES fill a need. I’m sure you have some sort of stats or analytics… or at least using Google. So check how many visitors are doing so on screens to small to see the site on that template.

              • Lin Robinson

                Don’t quit your day job. But here’s a question…. how’s your security? As I mentioned, the only time I paid money for a theme, instead of using the ones vetted by WordPress, I had my site compromised and it cost me heavily.

                • Lin Robinson

                  So if using some whizbang theme makes you slack on installing security plug-ins like Wordfence and WP Security and as many as you can find, really, it’s just setting you up for disaster down the road. If you’ve using WordPress, you should know about and use plug-ins and widgets.

  • Rebecca Nolen

    I should add that I’ve had a blog on WordPress for a number of years. This past year I decided to get a theme that showcased my blog better. It took me a couple of days, and several discussions with the happy wordpress helpers to come up with the theme I use. Thank you.

  • Lin Robinson

    Really? It’s not very responsive or mobile friendly.

    • Hey Lin, Tribe is actually a fully-responsive theme that should work well on any mobile device. Have you had any particular formatting issues that would cause you to think otherwise?

      • Lin Robinson

        Well, anybody can check it out by opening the site on their phone or whatever… or in a desktop browser, then narrowing the window down. This one doesn’t seem to work under about 5-6 inches wide.
        I’ve put up dozens of sites, and since the advent of responsiveness as an issue, probably a dozen. You search for themes using “responsive” or “mobile-friendly” as a keyword. Mostly it’s about using Plug-ins to get the usage you need.

        • Unless you can provide a specific example of what you don’t see adjusting at 5-6 inches wide, I’m not sure what you mean. Sorry Lin!

          • Lin Robinson

            5-6 inches??? That how big your phone is? That’s not responsive. That’s semi-responsive.
            That specific example thing is silly… what you don’t see is the right side of the site… on anything smaller than 5 inches. which is a HUGE segment of site visitors. It’s not a great theme. I would reject it when searching WP for mobile friendly themes… of which there are many. And just as customizable. And just as capable of practically infinite variety of plug-ins