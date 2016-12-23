Join Me for a Live Workshop in Nashville

Are you looking for a way to build a loyal tribe of readers? People who will follow your blog, read your book, pay you to speak, and buy your products? But you want more than just another online course or seminar? I’ve got something cooking just for you.

In February 2017, I’m going to get in a room with thirty people and teach my entire Tribe Writers course in-person. For two days, I will take you step by step through my process of building an online audience through your writing and how to make money off your tribe.

You’ll learn the eight weeks of material in two days and have the chance to implement what you learn with real-time feedback from me and my time. This is also get a chance to work alongside 29 other peers who will be applying this method themselves.

We will help you develop your voice, get your message heard, and start making a living writing. Every person’s path is different, which is why the goal of this event is to help you craft a personal plan you can take with you and implement.

The goal is for you to walk away with exactly what you need to do to accomplish your writing goals. And here’s the best part: you get six months of support from my team and me to implement that plan, along with some other surprise bonuses.

With this workshop, I want to give my audience the two things people ask for the most from me: one-on-one help and a fast track to see results sooner.

Details

Here are all the details of the workshop:

Location: Tribe Writers Live is a two-day intensive workshop in Franklin, just outside of Nashville, TN. We've rented out the upstairs of my favorite coffee shop Frothy Monkey. Lunch, coffee, and light snacks are complimentary both days. Free shuttle rides from Aloft Hotel in Franklin are available to and from the venue.

Date: It's happening February 4-5 from 8:30am–4:30pm each day and will be led by me (Jeff Goins).

Price: Given the limited seating and personal access you get to me, along with ongoing support, this is a premium priced event. Tickets are $1997. Travel and lodging are not included, but we do have a payment plan that allows you to split the cost over six months.

Availability: There are only 30 seats total. As of now, 13 spots are already gone, and only 17 seats are left. We expect to sell out soon, so grab your ticket while it's available. There's limited seating in the venue, so once the space is gone, it's gone.

Content: I will walk you through a guided process on identifying your core message, how to communicate, what tools you'll need to grow your audience, and what your first product should be. You will leave with the plan you need along with the support systems in place to ensure your success.

To set you up for success, everyone who comes will get the following resources and bonuses:

Six months of unlimited Q&A with my team and me, starting immediately after the event. You’ll leave the event with a personal plan to find your tribe and we will make sure you get the help you need to implement it ($600 value). Online access to Tribe Writers premium edition, which includes over 30 video lessons ($1000 value). Tribe Theme — the shortcut that allows writers to create a professional website faster ($200 value).

That’s $1800 in free bonuses included with the cost of the live event ticket.

This is an exclusive training with one-on-one help from me for people who want the best I have to offer. I do one of these about every two years, so don’t miss it.

If you’re ready to get the help you need to clarify your message and build the audience your message deserves so you can make a living writing, then Tribe Writers Live is for you.

I know this isn’t for everyone. It’s not supposed to be. But if you’re one of the people looking for a fast track and more one-on-one help, we’ve created this workshop just for you.

This is an investment, and I want you to be sure you’re making the right choice. So if I can help you make the right decision, let me know.

We really will cap this once it sells out and not sell one more ticket. I can’t deliver the kind of help and service I want to bring with this event to a large crowd, so we’re keeping it small on purpose.

