Goins, Writer

On Writing, Ideas, and Making a Difference

How to Write Your First Viral Article in 30 Minutes or Less

by Neal Samudre | 23 Comments
Editor’s note: This is a guest post by Neal Samudre. He is a sales funnel copywriter who teaches powerful scripts for writing at EssentialHustle.com. You can join his free course on copywriting here.

Many creatives believe the longer you spend with a piece of writing, the better it is. For me, this isn’t the case. In fact, my most popular article was one I wrote in under 30 minutes.

How to Write Your First Viral Article in 30 Minutes or Less

It was a cold January night three years ago when I had the idea for the article. Twenty minutes later, it was in a Word document. I wasn’t proud of it then because I wrote it fast. The creative in me was screaming to spend more time with the article, as if this would make it perfect.

But little did I know, it was good enough for it to do the job.

I published it two weeks later. Twenty-four hours later, 20,000 people had already read the article. By the end of the week, traffic reached 5 million. And another week later, a Pulitzer-prize winning composer wrote a symphony after the article.

Back then, it seemed strange that my most popular article was the one I wrote the fastest. Now I know, this is the way it works for creatives today.

Truth is, you don’t need to spend hours laboring over your writing for it to be effective. Sometimes our best writing is the one we touch the least.

The secret to fast writing

Now don’t get me wrong; I’m not saying you need to forego editing.

What I am saying is, there is a secret to writing viral articles in the shortest amount of time possible.

As creatives, many of us want to give space to creativity—to make each article different from others. This is why we spend so long with our writing—each one follows a different pattern.

But in being a copywriter, I learned that each article does not require a new pattern for it to be effective. Instead, each article should follow the same pattern.

My secret to writing viral articles fast is this: each article follows the same framework.

If more creatives can learn frameworks to write effective articles faster, then more of world can see and grasp their art.

The framework for writing viral blog posts

Having said this, I want to teach you the same framework I used to write my viral article and several other viral articles since then.

It’s called the T.H.R.E.A.D. framework. Here’s what each letter stands for:

  • T is for Title
  • H is for Hook
  • R is for Relate
  • E is for Emphasize
  • A is for Apply
  • D is for Download

If you can adopt this framework into writing each article, you can write faster, better, and eventually, get your work noticed.

Let’s dive into each element of this framework.

1. Title

For the title, you want to think of your reader’s problem and come up with something specific to pull them in.

Example: 3 Reasons Why You Need to Shower 2x a Day (see how specific this is? And it increases curiosity!)

2. Hook

You want to grab your reader’s attention with the first chunk of text. The best way to do this is by either starting at a point of high drama in your story or addressing the pain your reader feels.

  • Good example: Do you feel like you stink after a full day of work, even though you showered in the morning? (If people say yes, you’re in!)
  • Bad example: I was walking in the park the other day. I realized how great I smelled! I kept walking and I noticed the flowers. They smelled great too! (This isn’t a high point in your story.)

3. Relate

This is where you talk about your own experience in this matter. Make the problem personal, and engage your readers with a story.

Example: I used to stink too. I would come home after work, smell my body, and gag at the stench.

4. Emphasize

At this point, you want to emphasize the cost of not solving the problem you introduced or emphasize why a person must adopt your main idea. Basically, talk about why it’s so important for your reader to make a change or learn your idea.

Example: If you don’t shower enough, you end up repelling everyone who wants to be close to you at the end of the day.

5. Apply

Here’s where you give your reader easy to understand points and ways to apply your idea.

Example:

Here are 3 reasons you need to shower 2x a day.

  1. You need to wash off all that sweat.
  2. You don’t want to feel sticky when you go to sleep at the end of the day.
  3. Showers relieve stress, and help you put your day behind you.

6. Download

Jeff actually taught me this after my first viral article.

When I published my first viral article, I included no way to follow up with a person. I didn’t include an invitation to my email list and I didn’t invite people to comment below the post.

I emailed Jeff soon after the article went viral, and he told me this:

Make sure you include something at the end of your post to follow up with your readers.

So I put one of my self-published books at the end of the article and made hundreds of dollars.

Point is, you need an action at the end of your post. And the best action I know of is to ask your readers to download something from you in exchange for their email address.

Doing this will ensure you are building your audience over time.

Write faster and better

Know that I am not telling you to disavow your creativity. The brilliance of frameworks is they give you an effective template to follow so you can focus more on making your words sing.

At the end of the day, it’s about impacting more of the world with your work.

So use this framework to write faster and better articles. The world is waiting.

Do you struggle with writing fast? Have you ever believed fast articles were bad articles? Share in the comments.

About Neal Samudre

Neal Samudre is a copywriter who helps bloggers, coaches, and consultants write sales funnels to sell their products and get more clients on autopilot. You can join his free course on writing a sales funnel here or you can find him with entrepreneurs and bloggers in his Facebook group.

It’s Not Too Late to Become a Writer

Download my free eBook on why now is the best time to become a writer.

In this book, I share everything I’ve learned bout what it takes to start writing for a living — and how you can get started today.

Click here to download the free book now.

  • Neal,
    Thanks for the great format on writing quickly. I’ve just starting putting up some posts and give myself lots of time to get them done as I struggle with taking too much time. I want them to be well crafted but also relay useful info. I don’t think I can rush this. Are there other pieces that you’ve found helpful (story, graphics)?

    • Hey Calvin! I always make notes in my notebook before I ever write an article. I write down stories I’m reminded of, points I want to talk about, etc. I usually do this throughout the week. So in preparing your article, I would suggest having a notebook handy throughout the week! Jot down any quick ideas that come to mind. This way, when you’re ready to write, you actually write instead of spend a lot of time researching. Hope that helps!

  • Danielle Bernock

    Thank you! I need this help. I take way too long to write. I will use this thank you thank you thank you!!

    • Glad to help, Danielle! Make sure to share this with your friends and share the wealth 😉

  • It’s funny. Whenever I sit down to craft what will be a very long piece, somewhere in the middle I find that an entirely different idea crops up and I start writing on that and am done with the new idea in an hour. I go back to the long piece, of course, but I find it a little funny that it takes a long piece to kickstart a short piece. Hey, whatever works.

  • Amos Gideon Buba

    Wow that’s exactly what I need. Thanks a lot. Yigwadicini. This THREAD formula rocks!

  • Riss

    Hey Neal! What a great article. I learned something valuable and I had the pleasure of laughing my way through it at the same time, lol! Thanks for sharing. I got a great sense of your personality and energy from reading this and am now off to check out your other offerings!

  • Steven Jackson

    I had to go take a shower before I could write this but…. LOL… writing has never been a difficult thing for me. I started writing 13 years ago and so far have accomplished to pen out about 30,000 plus pages of poems, short stories, 3 books around 250 pages each and various articles which are still sitting in my computer, on my cell phone and in 4 sony voice recorders. I did most of it while I was at work up on a ladder painting. So whats my problem you ask? PROCRASTINATING on starting a blog, building a website and publishing my books partially for a lack of funds to pay an editor and to learn how to sell my books on the internet. What is a writer like me to do?

  • Michael Scanzello

    I struggle writing fast because I get caught in thought traps where I wander in my mind to different viewpoints on the topic . I need blinders to stay on track. I do concur the best writing I do is faster when I have laser focus and know exactly what I want to say and work to keep it short. Sometimes I can go on and on (like this comment) and end up saying less than a short, focused paragraph,

    • Awesome man! Hope you can find the focus to get your best work out in the world!

  • Michael Scanzello

    Can I print this article? I don’t see a print button anywhere or how to download it.

  • Cody Jackson

    Neal,

    Thanks for this article, it resonated with me. I have a blog as part of my writing business and It’s difficult sometimes to know what format to use. I think your T.H.R.E.A.D. method will help me out a lot.

    • Glad to help, Cody! Try it out, and if it helps, reach out and let me know 🙂

  • Good thing I just read about the hook. Just got started and getting some views. Shame to waste them. Need to go add hooks…

  • I can remember that acronym! Thanks for the article.

  • Where’s the link to that article on showering? I’d really like to read it now.

  • When I write fast I make some typo mistakes and sometimes the fast-written sentence might be not well-written. Then there is a thing that my thoughts are flying as fast as they can. So as for me after writing I have to reread it several times to make sure that it is easy to read and include all valuable information I prepared.

  • Dhenn Espiritu

    I’ve been writing articles on my blog and struggling to get a viral post. Thank you for sharing this Jeff! I can now think of the ways how to make a viral post soon.