Why Most Book Trailers Are Awful & How Yours Can Be Different

Note: This is a post I recently re-wrote and updated to reflect the current state of the publishing industry and my thoughts on book trailers. Plus, I have a new trailer that you should check out.

Today, the trailer for my new book just came out. I’d love your thoughts on it. But before we do that, here’s a question we all should consider:

Do book trailers matter? 

The short answer is no. Not really. No one ever bought a book because they saw a 60-second video on YouTube. I’m fairly confident in that. So does that mean you shouldn’t do a book trailer?

Maybe, but only if you’re going to do one poorly. And poorly is the way nearly everyone does them. My first book trailer was awful. The second one was pretty good. The third was even better. And by the fourth, I feel like I’m figuring this out.

So, what made the difference? The way we approached the process.

For the first book trailer (which was for my second book), I met with a video crew and stared awkwardly into a camera for five minutes, talking about myself. I didn’t have any experience as a speaker and didn’t understand what a good trailer was supposed to do.

Not surprisingly, it flopped.

With the second trailer, I didn’t do any of that. My publisher provided a top-notch video editor, I wrote a script, and we kept it short. It went well. The next time we did this, it went even better.

Here’s why:

  1. We made it about the reader, not the author. In fact, I wasn’t even in it, which was good. Every person wants to believe they’re the hero of their own story, so we spoke to that desire.
  2. We talked about the idea behind the book, not the book itself. Most people don’t want to buy books. They buy solutions to their problems, so we addressed a universal struggle.
  3. We didn’t tell people to read the book, we invited them into a movement. Everyone wants to feel like they’re a part of something important, something bigger than themselves, so we piqued their interest with an invitation. If they buy into the movement, they’ll buy the book.

Most book trailers aren’t very good. Actually, that’s being generous. Most book trailers are lame. They’re boring and insulting to the reader. Just like a good book cover, a trailer should respect its audience.

Why am I sharing this? Because I love books and hate seeing them represented so poorly. Which is why I was excited to see this trailer for my latest book. I think it satisfies all three of the criteria above and is beautifully designed.

But I’ll let you be the judge of that.

For those of you who are wondering, I think in order for a book trailer to work, you have to go above and beyond in some way. Here are three ways to do them right:

  1. Turn your book trailer into a crowdsourcing campaign. Tim Ferriss did this for The 4-Hour Body, and it went over really well. In fact, I actually did this for my first book. Though there was no official trailer, I asked my audience to shoot videos of themselves promoting my book and gave $100 gift card to the best one. This resulted in hundreds of videos being posted about my book, and some of them were really good. The benefits of this are it’s fun to do and you get a ton of free promotion that doesn’t look like promotion (which is the best kind).
  2. Make your book trailer a mini-documentary. That’s kind of what I did with the trailer for The In-Between (my third book). It was more about selling the idea than it was about selling the book. And when you get an idea to spread, as Seth Godin says, you win. To share an example outside of publishing, Bryan Harris recently did this for his online course, publishing a series of three mini-documentaries about people who built online businesses. Those videos received tens of thousands of views and outperformed nearly any other video promotion he had ever done.
  3. Pretend it’s for a movie, not a book. I’m really proud of the the past three trailers I’ve done for my books, especially the most recent one. But the first couple attempts weren’t great. That’s because I treated them like book commercials instead of movie trailers. Ryan Holiday did this with some killer narration for his book, The Obstacle Is The Way. Most book trailers are terrible because they’re trying to promote a product that’s hard to sell on video. Instead of doing that, why not make it interesting? Grab the audience’s attention and invite them into something bigger than themselves.

Whether you’ve produced a book trailer or not, remember this: Successful marketing is about spreading a worthy idea in an interesting and surprising way that ultimately makes your audience the hero.

So, if you’re up for it, I’d love your thoughts on trailers, including my most recent one. And if you like, please share it.

What do you think makes for a good book or movie trailer? Share in the comments.

  • Good trailer, good post – agree totally Jeff.

    One thing I would add is, that a book trailer is still a book trailer. It’s still ultimately trying to sell a book.

    How about, instead of a book trailer, produce a video or videos talking about the themes of the book, why they wrote it, who it’s for, inviting people into a movement, a story. Not to promote a book, but a cause, so the book is simply the natural evolution of a series of creative pieces (guest posts, videos, video calls, podcasts) supporting a message, a movement.

    Don’t even call it a book trailer. Then it’s really powerful. And ironically, it will promote your book even better.

    I’m sure this is kind of what you meant – and your trailer looks like something like that too. Just wanted to make that distinction.

    I also don’t think it’s bad to appear in the trailer yourself – as long as you’re not talking about yourself, but you’re inviting others into a story, talking about how the book will help them, opening them up to different questions. Just you talking about you is bad – you talking about the movement, inviting others into a story, spreading a message, making it about them not you, is not so bad.

    And myself, with a very small budget, it’s all I can do to be honest.

    But some good principles here – thanks for this post.

    • Aliina

      Love love love this trailer. I think it’s brilliant. Can’t wait for the book.

    • great feedback, James. I’m not opposed to being in a video talking about my book. I did that here: https://artofworkbook.com

      Good luck on yours!

  • Email Marketing Home

    Some writer are awful because new book publish. Try to be different.

  • Caroline Starr Rose

    I come from the children’s literature perspective (and use my one and only trailer when doing school visits), but for me, a good trailer doesn’t run past 30 seconds. Short and sweet and to the point. My interest tends to fall off after that. Perhaps I’m still a kid at heart? 😉

    • yikes! I’m 60 seconds over the limit then. 😉

      • Caroline Starr Rose

        You pass! Yours is awesome.

  • Jeff, I really like this trailer. It communicates the ideas of the book in a unique, creative way. Great job!

    However, where does that leave those of us who are self-publishing and don’t have a professional film crew to create a great book trailer? Video work can be very expensive (if you want it done well), and I would love to hear your thoughts on low-budget book trailer options. As you mentioned, most book trailers are awful, but how can we produce something effective and high-quality without spending a fortune? Is it a case where we shouldn’t try to do a book trailer unless we have the resources to have it done professionally? This is the same issue as book covers (i.e. professional is always better), but only on a bigger scale.

  • Great job communicating your book’s message without it feeling like a sales pitch. Well done.

  • Barbara Ann Mojica

    I believe a good trailer is short, contains open ended questions, and does not give away to much of the story, but invites the reader to learn more.

  • Sylvia Holland

    The trailer design is brilliant, Jeff — and so refreshing! Clean sparkle in a world of over-hype.

  • Kathy Kidder

    I thought this was unique, eye-catching, and appealing to someone who is desiring a calling that is publicly recognized for greatness; and that’s fine for that audience.
    On the other hand, how will you reach the everyday guy or gal who has been struggling with self-esteem, given up on hope for success in finding the place for them to use their gifts, the things they love to do – but just don’t seem to come to anything? I know of someone who suffers deep depression over feeling like a failure in their everyday life and has given up on the hope of ever getting there. Thankfully, some of us – like me – will not give up.
    You ask the question “what were you born to do?” – The person who needs this book most, might better respond to – Do you know what you were born to do? Do you struggle with finding your calling in life?– the change in the question demands a response of a simple yes or no, and leads into the next logical question: Would you like to know? – again a simple yes or no. If they are not reachable, it ends there – if there is the slightest bit of hope they will continue to watch. – They are not ready to hear about the passion it takes – they’ve lost that and they need you to gently inspire them to hope there is a way to succeed – not to remind them how difficult it is, how few make it, and how scary it is. They already know that all too well.
    The people who need this most will respond to hearing messages like: there is a way to know, let me show you how others have done it, you can do it too. If you can accomplish that using the same graphical technique, changing the wording a little bit, and shortening the length of the video – my feeling is you will reach a greater audience. We live in a time people need to be reminded there is hope to be had.
    I agree with James Prescott – “Don’t even call it a book trailer” Many of the people who need this don’t want feel like they have to “read another book” to get the answers they are looking for. Maybe if you didn’t end it with a “sales pitch” (however low-key it is) for the book, but instead ended it with a compassionate call to action you would expand your audience. I don’t know – is there a way to use both styles of message and figure out how to market them to different audiences?

    • Great feedback, Kathy. Thank you. I think this is one piece of collateral, and as you mentioned, I probably need others to address readers; needs from different perspectives. Thanks for that!

  • This trailer is great—from a marketing standpoint, the university where I work by day is designing a video for a program intended to help students determine their vocational calling — BOOM! Yours gave me lots of ideas!

    But on the flip-side of the coin, as an author I’m usually bored by trailers and don’t finish them, OR if they’re good, they were obviously filmed by a professional crew with paid actors and grand settings, etc. THIS is something that ANY independently-published author could replicate within their own niche to make a compelling trailer.

    In general, I won’t watch to the end of a trailer over 30 seconds. One minute max. After watching your clip I checked the length and had NO. IDEA. that it had lasted a full one minute forty seconds; I figured it was around 45 seconds. THAT’S how engaging it was; I didn’t even realize how much time had passed while I watched.

    BRILLIANT JOB, JEFF!

  • Fab-u-lous.

    And now, from the man who preaches (and more importantly, practices!) the holy art of sharing…

    Can we beg some insights into the HOW and WHO and how much ($, time) of book trailer production? 😉

    Oh…and the book has been ordered!

  • Jeff, you never cease to amaze me.Just when I thought I was catching on and catching up you pull out in front again… You are in the zone, I think you could fly if you wanted. I am enjoying your articles, blogs, podcast and now your infomercials. I would write more but I can’t see through your dust… go Jeff!!!

  • Krithika Rangarajan

    Absolutely brilliant – thanks for sharing the behind-the-scenes thought process of this book trailer launch #HUGS

    Kit

  • I like movie trailers that encapsulate the experience of the show, a little like an appitizer. Of course, Pixar with their mini movies not directly connected to the plot are fun, too.
    Not watched enough book trailers to know what I like.
    Thanks much for the big picture thinking for when I get to my own. I’m praying for the purchasing committee of my favorite publisher to take my book on, but it’s nice to know Plan B would be really cool too!

  • Grant

    I absolutely enjoyed your book, yet I have to admit the amazing trailer caught me off guard. Reminded me of my favorite movie UP! To the point yet made me smile. Will you let us in on who put together the trailer? Thanks for being uniquely YOU!

    Grant

    • Hah! Love that movie. I’ll share more details soon, Grant. Thanks!

  • Chantel Adams

    While I completely agree with the points you outlined in your post, I also enjoy book trailers because they give me a glimpse of the PERSON who wrote the book. Here’s one of my new favorites. Emerging author Melanie Dale gets it right: https://www.unexpected.org/books/women-are-scary/#trailer

    • I agree. I’m a fan of good ones. They’re just so rare. I hope that changes.

  • Tyler Brooks

    Awesome! I love the simplicity in the design and the message. I’ve only recently started reading your blog and just ordered the art of work, but I really appreciate your thoughts and willingness to share your gifts with the world.
    I wish you the best!
    Tyler

  • It’s a really great trailer. Now can we see the trailer from your first book so we can compare the two? ; )

  • Hey, it’s been said that we know something about book trailers.

    This one is in the top 3%.

    They suck because:

    1.) They are PROMOS and they don’t share content.
    2.) They are too long (75 seconds is about right +/- 10 seconds.)
    3.) They don’t show respect for the audience.

    If a trailer sucks it’s worse than not having one because:

    1. You’ve wasted time.
    2. You’ve wasted money.
    3. It’s an anti-marketing message that all

    They are good when:

    1.) they stand alone as content (i.e. even if the buyer doesn’t buy the book).
    2.) They are disruptive and contrarian. (i.e. people like sharing truth)
    3.) The production values are sufficient to be marketing.
    4. There is the right amount of information in there i.e. not too much to make people feel like the ‘got the book’ without reading it. That’s the danger of too much info.

    The other thing:

    A trailer must be designed to either activate an existing audience (like this one) or create a new one (like the one we did for Ryan Holiday).

    Good trailer, good work etc.

    • Love that, Chris. Thanks for sharing this! Love the idea of being contrarian. Counter intuition grabs attention.

  • That is one of the best book trailers I’ve ever seen!!! I loved Kary Oberbrunner’s one for Dayjob to Dreamjob too. Told a great story through visuals. And now I’m inspired to do one for my books…ah, you have just caused me to get the chatter going in my brain Jeff…in a good way 🙂

  • Douglas R Kiba

    Like FI-NA-LLY we have an book trailer worth playing over and over. I love the dynamics with the little black balls. Reminds me of Apple’s iPhone 5 or 5s commercial, I think you’ve done an amazing job working that theme into a trailer for a book. I so love how you get the message across. You just make us enjoy what we’re watching while we download your ideas and that gives people a great impression about the book. Most of all, Jeff I love how you package your artwork in the best possible way you can think of. yes, you did this to get your message across better and to show that book trailers should be neat, but I see a lot of your own passion and love for what you do and I respect that so much. Too few people ever get to open up and see the light people like you see, recognize the pattern in the stars and the dance that’s itching in their footsteps.

  • MarieAndree

    This third trailer is impressive. No. It’s IMPRESSIVE! in more than one way. I love it.

  • Hi Jeff, this is awesome! I must say I wasn’t so sure about the book, but once I watched the trailer, you got my attention! Now I can’t wait to read it. My only challenge is that I am based in the UK and the pre-order offer of $6.99 wouldn’t apply to me. So I guess, I would have to wait until it releases…

  • Love how the music changes around 38 seconds…effective!

  • Jeff, thank you for such excellent insights into the way book trailers need to be designed in order to do their job properly. I love that you’ve shared your insights, then shared your dynamic trailer to not only show us what you mean, but to also introduce and inspire us with your new book. I’m a complete fan (but not in the Misery way – you will keep your legs!). Many thanks. Deborah

  • Ayesha Hilton

    Love the trailer, Jeff! I’ll be taking on board your suggestions as I’m about to do trailers for two books.

  • Fabulous, and very motivational. Thank you for sharing, Jeff!