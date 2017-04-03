Why Most Book Trailers Are Awful & How Yours Can Be Different

Note: This is a post I recently re-wrote and updated to reflect the current state of the publishing industry and my thoughts on book trailers. Plus, I have a new trailer that you should check out.

Today, the trailer for my new book just came out. I’d love your thoughts on it. But before we do that, here’s a question we all should consider:

Do book trailers matter?

The short answer is no. Not really. No one ever bought a book because they saw a 60-second video on YouTube. I’m fairly confident in that. So does that mean you shouldn’t do a book trailer?

Maybe, but only if you’re going to do one poorly. And poorly is the way nearly everyone does them. My first book trailer was awful. The second one was pretty good. The third was even better. And by the fourth, I feel like I’m figuring this out.

So, what made the difference? The way we approached the process.

For the first book trailer (which was for my second book), I met with a video crew and stared awkwardly into a camera for five minutes, talking about myself. I didn’t have any experience as a speaker and didn’t understand what a good trailer was supposed to do.

Not surprisingly, it flopped.

With the second trailer, I didn’t do any of that. My publisher provided a top-notch video editor, I wrote a script, and we kept it short. It went well. The next time we did this, it went even better.

Here’s why:

We made it about the reader, not the author. In fact, I wasn’t even in it, which was good. Every person wants to believe they’re the hero of their own story, so we spoke to that desire. We talked about the idea behind the book, not the book itself. Most people don’t want to buy books. They buy solutions to their problems, so we addressed a universal struggle. We didn’t tell people to read the book, we invited them into a movement. Everyone wants to feel like they’re a part of something important, something bigger than themselves, so we piqued their interest with an invitation. If they buy into the movement, they’ll buy the book.

Most book trailers aren’t very good. Actually, that’s being generous. Most book trailers are lame. They’re boring and insulting to the reader. Just like a good book cover, a trailer should respect its audience.

Why am I sharing this? Because I love books and hate seeing them represented so poorly. Which is why I was excited to see this trailer for my latest book. I think it satisfies all three of the criteria above and is beautifully designed.

But I’ll let you be the judge of that.

For those of you who are wondering, I think in order for a book trailer to work, you have to go above and beyond in some way. Here are three ways to do them right:

Turn your book trailer into a crowdsourcing campaign. Tim Ferriss did this for The 4-Hour Body, and it went over really well. In fact, I actually did this for my first book. Though there was no official trailer, I asked my audience to shoot videos of themselves promoting my book and gave $100 gift card to the best one. This resulted in hundreds of videos being posted about my book, and some of them were really good. The benefits of this are it’s fun to do and you get a ton of free promotion that doesn’t look like promotion (which is the best kind). Make your book trailer a mini-documentary. That’s kind of what I did with the trailer for The In-Between (my third book). It was more about selling the idea than it was about selling the book. And when you get an idea to spread, as Seth Godin says, you win. To share an example outside of publishing, Bryan Harris recently did this for his online course, publishing a series of three mini-documentaries about people who built online businesses. Those videos received tens of thousands of views and outperformed nearly any other video promotion he had ever done. Pretend it’s for a movie, not a book. I’m really proud of the the past three trailers I’ve done for my books, especially the most recent one. But the first couple attempts weren’t great. That’s because I treated them like book commercials instead of movie trailers. Ryan Holiday did this with some killer narration for his book, The Obstacle Is The Way. Most book trailers are terrible because they’re trying to promote a product that’s hard to sell on video. Instead of doing that, why not make it interesting? Grab the audience’s attention and invite them into something bigger than themselves.

Whether you’ve produced a book trailer or not, remember this: Successful marketing is about spreading a worthy idea in an interesting and surprising way that ultimately makes your audience the hero.

So, if you’re up for it, I’d love your thoughts on trailers, including my most recent one. And if you like, please share it.

What do you think makes for a good book or movie trailer? Share in the comments.