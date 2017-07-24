Goins, Writer

On Writing, Ideas, and Making a Difference

Don’t Build a Business Because You Want Freedom

by Jeff Goins | 66 Comments

It was a year ago. I had 15 people working for me, my business was losing money every month, I was stressed beyond belief, and everyone thought I was successful. “You know, Jeff,” my business coach told me, “you don’t have to do this.”

But I did. At least, I thought I did. When you’re good at something, you have to keep doing it even if it’s killing you, right?

After bootstrapping my company to a million dollars, I was now living in the stressful reality of running a seven-figure company.

So I did what smart entrepreneurs do in this situation. I hired a coach.

From blogger to CEO

I thought things would be easier, but now they were harder than ever. So, I reached out to my friend Casey Graham to help me make sense of this.

Casey coaches business owners on how to scale their companies, helping entrepreneurs become CEOs. Here’s what he told me when I asked to stop feeling so stressed about running a business:

First, you’ll need to work harder than you’ve ever worked before. For the next 24 months, you’re going to have act more like a CEO and less like a writer. It’s not going to be easy, you’re probably going to hate it, but in the end, you’ll be able to get out of your business and do what you really want.

This sounded like the advice from a friend who runs a software company: “Your life is going to suck for the next two years, but after that things will be great.”

Okay, great, I thought. I can do that. It’s only two years. If this is what it takes to succeed, this is what must be done.

Together, Casey and I mapped out a plan that included $600,000 in new salaries, a bigger team, lots of expenses, more work, and even more stress. And for six months, I worked the plan, pursuing this dream of freedom, updating my coach every week.

But each week, my anxiety grew. And each week, Casey told me the same thing: “You don’t have to do this.” Still, I kept going.

My love for the work decreased. I stopped writing altogether. As the company grew, expenses increased, and there were even a few months when we lost money. As someone who grew up lower middle class, I worried I was going to bankrupt myself trying to scale this thing.

I was sleeping less, eating more, and not having very much fun. In the back of my mind, I wondered: Is this what growth is supposed to feel like?

How a phone call with Seth Godin changed everything

I shared my concerns with Casey, and once again he said, “Jeff, you don’t have to do this. Why don’t you take the next few days to decide what you really want?”

I contacted a few friends and mentors, people I’d admired for years and respected how they had grown their own businesses. One person was Seth Godin, a best-selling author and successful entrepreneur. He was someone who represented my equal interests in art and business.

Within an hour, Seth responded to my short email with an even shorter reply: “Call me.” And in the email was his cell phone number.

Over the course of a twenty-minute phone call, Seth blew my mind. He asked about the business — why I started it, how it was structured, and what my goals were.

“I want to spread ideas that change culture,” I said, eagerly.

“That’s your mission,” he corrected, “not a business goal. Don’t expect to always get paid for your mission.”

“Oh,” I said. “Well, we sell online courses that help writers get paid and published.”

“Good,” he said. “Now, that’s a business. Why did you start it?”

“Because, I guess, I wanted freedom.”

Then he said something I won’t ever forget:

Seth laid out two options for me:

  1. Scale my business, graduate to CEO, and acquire other businesses to help deal with the churn of my industry, eventually creating an 8- or 9-figure company and selling it.
  2. Keep the business at the same size and focus on profitability instead of growth, saving at least half the money I make every year. Then, with that free time and energy, focus on my craft.

“There will be times,” he said of the second option, “when you will get paid what you’re worth. And there will be times when you won’t.”

“What happens when I’m not paid what I’m worth?” I asked, worried.

“That’s why you put half your money in the bank.”

“Oh.”

We concluded the phone call with my telling Seth I would consider both options. But in my mind, the decision had already been made.

How I strategically scaled back

The next day, I was making breakfast for my kids, flipping pancakes in our kitchen, thinking about my schedule for the day. I didn’t have any commitments until 11:30. It was 8:30.

I looked at my daughter and my son who were 6 months and four years old respectively. I thought about spending the next two years of their lives trying to scale a business, which felt like precious time to spend on something I didn’t intend to do for the rest of my life.

I don’t want to run a business, I thought.

The next day, I started making decisions that over the past six months have changed everything.

First, I right-sized my business. I decided to stop growing. Bigger wasn’t better. Smaller was better. More manageable was better. Better was better. This meant making tough decisions — letting go of key team members, canceling contracts with talented people, cutting unnecessary expenses. Basically, doing the exact opposite of what you’re told you need to do to “scale.”

Then, I focused on what only I could do. Your “highest best” as my old boss used to call it. For me, that’s writing. I knew I was in a bad place when I had outsourced everything I enjoyed doing and adopted a new set of responsibilities that I didn’t.

Finally, I decided to stay in my lane. I changed the game I was playing — how I was keeping score, what “winning” was, and so many other things.

And guess what?

I felt a lot happier. I had more time to write, more freedom, and was generally a nicer person. I kept a small but lean team of three full-time employees plus myself. We all wear a few different hats, and it’s not always easy, but it works.

Our top line hasn’t grown much, but the bottom line has soared. We’ve basically tripled our profits. We had a 70% profit margin the other month. Crazy.

More important than that, this feels right. This feels like me, not like trying to be other people and horribly failing at it.

It’s like that May Sarton poem where she says, “Now I become myself.” In that poem, she talks about trying on other people’s faces and it not working, because it never works. That was me. And now, I’m learning how to be okay with who I am and what I do.

Lessons learn on not scaling your business

Seth was right. If you start a business to buy yourself freedom, you are in it for the wrong reasons. Do it because you love it, because it’s your calling, not because you think it’s going to give you the life you want.

So, here are the lessons I learned:

  • You can’t have what other people have if you aren’t willing to do what they do. In my case, my ego wanted the prestige that came with having a big company without wanting to spend the time and money to get there.
  • Sometimes, you don’t need to grow to get what you really want. For me, the business was a means to make an income while I continue to write.
  • If you feel like you’re losing, change the game you’re playing. Hanging out with my entrepreneur friends always made me feel small and insignificant until I realized we were really playing different games.

Today, there is a lot of pressure for writers and creatives to start a business, make money doing something they’re not passionate about in hopes of finally having the time to do what they really love. On one hand, there’s wisdom here. You don’t want to be another Starving Artist, after all.

But nobody ever told me you can create your best work and thrive. For me, that meant having a business but not feeling the pressure to scale it. It meant being content with where I am and focusing on what I want, which is to be a great writer and spend time with my family.

So that’s what I did, and I couldn’t be happier. If you’ve felt the pressure to build something big to do what you really want to do, remember these words: you don’t have to do this. You can create the life you want without playing somebody else’s game.

So what is it you really want? And are you believing the same “the end justifies the means” myth that I was? Share your experiences in the comments.

  • Jack Heimbigner

    For the last two years I have believed “the-ends-justify-the-means” myth. With my day job, I have pushed more and more to try and get ahead to give myself financial and time freedom.

    About three months ago, I realized I needed to stop pushing beyond where I am at and get good at my day job. This freedom of thinking has allowed for margin to write and think creatively for the first time since I started working for my current employer four years ago.

    It’s created more time and opportunity to be with my family than I thought possible. Thank you for this post Jeff, it gave me a great reminder to slow down again!

  • Great read Jeff.

    “Right-sizing” is a key point here and one that many of us miss by playing the keeping up with keeping up game. If we take a step back and identify what enough looks like for us, what really matters to us, we may follow a path that makes us a lot happier and healthier.

    I have a micro-business (of one) and, although I consider myself ambitious, have no intention of taking on employees. Small, agile and profitable is more important to me and having a say in what I say yes and no to. Freedom is an output of that and a degree of risk is part of it (finding work, paying the bills etc).

    Running a business isn’t for everyone but it doesn’t have to be. We can set our own benchmarks for success and live accordingly.

    20 minutes on the phone with Seth must be like a lifetime’s worth of the best coaching you could find. Lucky you.

  • Thanks for shaking us up, Jeff. I think a lot of us are on a path of “that’s just what you do” without taking some time to think about what we actually want to be doing on a day-to-day basis.

    It is also helpful to make the distinction between our “mission” and our “business.” Thanks.

  • Eric Gale

    Thank you Jeff for your transparency and sharing your struggles. I for one was fooled. I thought you were doing exceptionally well. But then again, I was looking at your highlight reel and not the behind the scenes.

    Time with your kids is priceless. Enjoy those 8:30 breakfasts. Your kids will soon grow up and head to school.

    Sounds like you have decided to become your own patron.

    Wishing you the best.

  • Sarah Simmons

    I’m so grateful you’re honest about your process. This is something I’ve wondered about – how to actually do great work that’s true to who I am without doing a bunch of trendy stuff to make money. It sounds like you made really good use of the wisdom shared with you, which shows a lot of wisdom yourself. Thanks for sharing this, Jeff!

  • Jay Warner

    I agree wholeheartedly. I got caught in the trap of listening to too many marketing pitches that didn’t fit with me or my life goals and thinking I should follow that path to freedom. But I realize that it’s not freedom if you put your real life on hold to pursue something you don’t really want. Now I stick with the ones whose goals and visions align more closely with what I want for my life. And that is why your advice and your books mean so much to me. I get more out of any one of your blog posts and being in Tribe Writers than I have from a dozen other “gurus”. Thank you for being an uplifting force in my life.

  • Andrea Joy Wenburg

    Brilliant.

  • Exactly what I want. I want to start a business because I want tcreate an income channel. Enough so that I can take care of myself and my family while being able to do what I love: write and paint … and travel. Thank you so much for sharing this with us.

  • Very timely Jeff. I’ve felt something similar lately in just reaching for the six figure mark in our work while traveling. Things are crazy busy right now and grateful for all the work, but it’s come at the sacrifice of much of our time on the road (reason why we wanted this lifestyle in the first place). Thinking through some of these at the moment and appreciated your honesty and shared tips.

  • Melissa Walker

    I love this idea of focusing on what you REALLY want. Bigger is not always better, though in our “more-more-more” culture it’s easy to forget that. Thank you for this reminder that profitability is not the same thing as scale!

  • Great post Jeff. I really needed to read something like this..!

  • Leo Sabo

    Really appreciate this post, Jeff. I’m at the beginning of this journey and your thoughts challenged me nail down the real ‘Why’ of this venture. Thanks for sharing your experience openly and honestly.

  • Miguel Oliveira Panão

    Great post. It resonated even if I don’t have a business, or think it’s even possible. It also reminded me how important it is to keep our “why” as the main source of energy in everything we do. Right now I’m struggling to build a platform to help student in Portugal were I teach to thrive and be successful. Your post help me keep on track. Thanks!

  • moscowrunner

    Wow, Jeff, I can so relate to this. A year and a half ago my board asked me to go through training and coaching for partnership development for the nonprofit I work with. We invested nearly $1,000 into the program that was supposed to help us become fully funded within 1 yr. I did well in the training, but when it came to the “sell,” I did horrible. We definitely saw growth in our funding, but not a lot and the process was killing me. Each week, I walked away from my coaching meetings feeling like an absolute failure. The more I reached out to people the more I realized that I’ve spent 20+ years building relationships based on what I can give. People aren’t used to me asking for anything in return. I came to feel overwhelmed, alone, and very forgettable. I was miserable. After a lot of thought and prayer, I said goodbye to my coach and went back to who I was with one difference: I’m learning to speak up and say what’s important to me. A year and a half ago, I never would have tried to crowdfund a project because I wouldn’t want to burden others or ask them to join in because, you know, everyone has bills they’re trying to pay. I would cheer everyone else on, but I would never do it for myself. For the ministry? Yes. For a friend? Yes. But not for myself or my own books. But this month, I’ve done just that. Whether it succeeds or not, it’s a personal success because it’s a step in the right direction while being able to be who I am and pursue what is BETTER. Thanks for being so open and vulnerable with your journey.

  • Thx Jeff!

  • Joe

    Jeff, this may be your best blog post. I’m going to be rereading this many times, I suspect.

  • I’m so glad you mentioned the mission vs. the business. Those can get very fuzzy and blurry at times–especially in the busyness of life. Boy, Seth sure is full of wisdom. Thanks for this post, Jeff!

  • Neil Murphy

    Jeff, this is a dart of a post. These are the type of tales I like to hear. You’ve hit the bullseye, good for you

    • Thanks, Neil. I’ll be honest. I was scared to share it and wondered if anyone would really care. I appreciate the feedback!

  • Such a beautiful realization.

    Have you ever read, “The Great Work of Your Life” book by Stephen Cope? It has changed the way I approach my entrepreneurial/creative journey. I can definitely relate to what you went through, Jeff. Thank you! Your thoughts were a confirmation about what I’ve been going through.

  • Bryan Carlile

    Thanks for the post, it hit home.

  • Stephen Walker

    I think it’s cool Seth told you to call him!!

  • Amazing and brilliant wisdom in this post. Thanks once again for being vulnerable Jeff 🙂 Really helpful advice that I needed to hear today!

  • John McDougall

    Very timely and great insights from you and Seth. I have been right sizing for the last few years and love it. Went from a dozen in house to 4 in house and now numerous full or part time subs and lots of small contracts for specific things.

    It is working great and I just need to start writing again after a nice break to make the shift. Not 70% profit like your killer month – wow – but amazing what you can do with a small and more focused – happier team.

  • Ife Odigwe

    Thanks for this post Jeff! It is an eye-opener for me, my path is becoming clearer!

  • Patricia Salem

    Awesome post! It felt good to have someone as successful as you, Jeff, voice what I’ve been feeling all along about not wanting a business–no people to hire and manage, no crazy busy schedule, no pressure to keep growing… I just want to be me, the writer. Heck, I already fight my own resistance simply getting through all the technical and social media aspects of promoting myself; I couldn’t imagine doing even more of that.

    I had a six-figure job in the pharma industry less than a decade ago. I figured I’d hang in there another five or six years, write a book on the side, and eventually get out of the field. While there were some cerebral aspects of my job I enjoyed, most of it was soul sucking, and there was constant pressure to go for promotions and make more money, more money. I kept getting raises and bigger bonuses, and yet I wasn’t happy nor was I financially secure. I was too tired and overwhelmed to write in my free time.

    So there’s another part of the growth equation, and that’s can I scale down my personal needs (and separate them from my wants) in order to have that seemingly distant freedom sooner while still doing what I love? The pharma company I worked for got bought out, I got laid off, and I wound up selling nearly everything I owned and moving to Mexico to work for myself. No TV, no car payment, no dry cleaning bills. It’s been a roller coaster, but I’d have to say that living simply and being a corporation of one has been a great decision. Every time since when I’ve veered away from it, I’ve had that icky feeling that I’m not “living in my essence.” Thanks for the inspiration to keep being myself.

  • Wow, yes. Yes. You nailed it! I started a freelance business hoping for more freedom, only to discover this year that it’s not at all what I want to do, and I’m not willing to do the work required. People are always telling you to go farther and make more just for the sake of it, but being honest with yourself about who you are and why you’re working is so important.

    • I understand. I did the same thing, and then realized if I am going to do something, I am going to be paid what I’m worth. I no longer write for pennies. I upped my game, and now I charge MINIMUM $0.25 USD per word. But editing is what I love best, and so I have said “no” to writing gigs and “yes” to editing gigs. 🙂

      For me, I am working to have freedom — freedom to do what I love, freedom to NOT have to work all the time, and freedom to do the things I want.

      I even cut back on blogging a few times so that I could achieve this!

      The result? Happiness!

  • LOVE THIS! “Sometimes, you don’t need to grow to get what you really want.” Brilliant, Jeff. Congrats on being honest with yourself and doing what was best for YOU, and not what everyone else was doing. Sharing with the world…

  • Serenity Bohon

    Yep. I’m quite lost right now, because I was trying to be someone else. I thought for sure my goal was to make a career out of my writing. It wasn’t working, and it’s making me unhappy to keep comparing myself to where I thought I should be by now. I’m trying to figure out my real goal, so I know how to spend my days. This post is some much-needed goodness. It reminds me that liking how I spend each day actually is my goal.

  • Yisroel Tenenbaum

    Well said, Jeff! It’s a breath of fresh air in an often maddeningly-seductive business world.

  • This is the best Jeff, thank you for sharing. Bigger isin´t always better.

  • Ben Weaver

    Thanks for this, Jeff. What a wonderful perspective that I desperately needed to hear right now. Looking forward to shaking your hand in person at Tribe Conference and thanking you for all your help this past year.

  • joanturley

    This is the best and most encouraging post I have read in a very long time. Jeff…thank you so much for being willing to share your journey…it is indeed a breath of fresh air! I needed to read this post…today…right now. Thank you so much…it has done my heart a world of good.

  • Reda

    Thanks for sharing!

  • Bravo, Jeff. One, it’s always refreshing to see the real struggle of someone perceived to be enormously successful. We all experience it but too few share it. I have a $5million business and all looks rosey outside looking in, inside I know that over $1million of that work lost money last year, was catastrophic, and took me to the doctor with high blood pressure. Two, I find Seth’s response to you about the mission intriguing. This is one of the best posts of yours I’ve read. Been following since 2013.

    Yours in Success,

    Mike

  • Patie Nduta

    Awwwww,,,,this is amazing and very enlightening,,,,,, Very encouraging _ like It` s up to me to decide my success not to live it as defined by others……

  • Leanne Atherton

    Jeff,

    I have been following you since the beginning and I am so proud of what you’ve been able to accomplish! Four years ago I wanted to come up to you and say hello at the World Domination Summit, but never found the opportunity. I’ve signed up for all your courses and have yet to take one! In the time I’ve been watching you and piddling around, you’ve produced 2 children and a million $ business! You are putting on your own conferences now! That is so great! What hurts me about this post is that you felt inadequate talking to your entrepreneur friends. You’ve got no reason to feel that way, but it just shows how easy it is to beat ourselves up.

    Thanks for your honesty and your efforts to help us all come up higher–whether we take the opportunity or not! Congratulations on figuring out the next steps!

  • Jeff, I love this post. Kudos to you for being brave and playing your own game! I’m proud of you.

  • Neale Murden

    Your situation reminds of a book I read many years ago – Beans by Leslie Yerkes. The book’s message is that it can often be more rewarding to work in the business, rather than on the business. Thanks for your post.

  • Jo Higgins Michael

    High-five for reigning it back in. That took guts! You’re a wise bird. 💪

  • Raina Becker

    I would like to thank you for saving me the time, effort, and, without a doubt, the same stressful journey to the realization that I don’t want to run a business. I just want to earn a living while I write. Thank you doing the kind of work that makes us all better.

  • Sara Cotham Chambers

    Thank you for sharing and being so humble. Inspiring!

  • Azalea Dabill

    By the looks of your comment thread, Jeff, a host of us writers witness to the truth of what you are saying about “right-sizing,” “staying in your lane,” and “doing what you can do.” This helps me immensely because I was playing with the idea of working harder now, (though I’m pushing the max as is) to make money so I can do what I love later. You helped me realize I need to slow down and do both as I go, make the money I need, and yet be creative in my writing. Even though it doesn’t fit the current popular writing schedule. I “need to live the life God puts before me” as Jonathan Rogers wisely said in some of his fiction. God takes care of the results, and though it may look like nothing to the world, He promises that doing things the right way has great reward. Thank you, Jeff. I’m going to leave room to work on my writing.

  • John Schafer

    Jeff, I’m SO glad you shared this. This took guts. I am a Father of 3 who quit a high-paying job and moved south to provide the life where I could homeschool and help raise them. I am the envy of so many Fathers I know. But in my life I have allowed so many people(including my parents) to dictate policy to me as to what is a legitimate business – and with those sad folks it’s the mentality of ego and prestige to sacrifice so much to gain money. But that’s dirty money. I am very opinionated in this matter. You made the right choice because all the money in the world can’t buy back this precious time you can now spend daily with your little children. Sure there will be some busy days when they won’t see you, but then again you can at least say to yourself this business model isn’t costing their lives. Some things in life should be non-negotiable, especially life itself. You convinced me in this blog post that you are the kind of person of values I would follow.

    • It’s a big move to homeschool – we made the move 13 years ago and have loved it. It was hard financially and we didn’t receive much in the way of encouragement but now with my oldest (19 years) studying politics at university and my middle son (18 years) travelling around America (we live in NZ) – it has been worth it. Money can’t buy the relationship that we have with our sons and the learning that they have done!

  • Thanks for this bold and excellent post – a great remider that, often, less is more; bigger is not better; and satisfaction and reward come from resonance with onself, rather than from conformity to others’ traditional perceptions and expectations. This is true in so many businesses, not only “creative” enterprises.

  • LuAnn Braley

    For years, I lived someone else’s dream. Then I woke up from that nightmare. There’s still a lot of work to be done, but now my heart is in it. And I love the term ‘right-sizing’. It means something different to everyone…and that’s ok! Rock on. :O)

  • Cate Whittle

    I think this is quite possibly the best advice I’ve read yet. 🙂

  • Paul Paar

    yes: don’t do whatever

    I want to be with my love in Thailand She has never said “I love you.” I get it. its a different culture. [Actually, as we speak, she is slowly getting around to it. ] It’s no matter , really. cuz if I’m ever in town, we get together out of mutual consent.[ back to what I was saying out of the blue. Sorry. Please forgive me. It’s my lousy look at the keys not the screen typing. I love you. Thank You. . . . Thats an Hawaiian prayer. ]

    I am not a family man. Just happens to be. I love kids. Don’t get me wrong. I love a woman in Thailand and I’m in the States. Hmmmm. Crazy Yes . She is hot but she has never said she loves me. No worries . Their style Thai style. And plus if I’m ever back in town, we get together no worries. She and I both love to meet. Maybe not as often as I prefer. But hey: nothing is perfect.

    So back on track . If you want to write. guess what? WRITE! ha. simple. do what jeff says. he ain’t no foo. and he’s on the path. You know? ha

    please please lease forgive this lousy arrangement due to stink typing skills. Thank you in advance. The POINT HERE IS: . . . IF YOU WANT TO WRITE: . . . WRITE!

  • Less is more. It’s why I retired early to focus on my art and writing. Kudos to you, Jeff! Keep writing, it’s what started your whole train a running!

  • Brillant! Yes, yes, yes! Why do we get bogged down in performance and comparing ourselves with others. We need to discover our own lane and drive down it. I need to read this article once a month to make sure that I am doing my own thing not what others are doing. Thanks Jeff!

  • Thank you so much for sharing this life lesson. What came at such a great cost to you I can now read for free on your blog. Thank you for your generosity.

  • Jeff you’re generous. I enjoy this post and your highest best. It’s a win win, I look forward to reading more of your blog and books. Real Artists Don’t Starve was great! I finally wrote my Amazon review. Thank you Jeff!

  • Bigger wasn’t better. Smaller was better. This is the first time I know that.

  • It’s a simple process of prioritisation. Kids come first right now, but here’s the thing. They grow up! There is time after they have flown the nest for all that stuff (if you want to do it).
    Personally, I’d rather go fishing with my 11 year old, than pound the keys (and I’m way behind you financially Jeff). Everything comes to he who waits as they say…

  • Jeff, thank you! For being real, for being honest, for being you. Once again you are speaking into my next steps. Your story of your journey to ‘Jeff style’ is a gift. Thanks for sharing it.

  • Oh what a relief! Thank you Jeff. You are such a breath of the freshest of air. I always get so much from your posts.
    I do wonder about those who have made big money in their ‘business’. When does one let go? Where is the ME time? Where is ‘in the moment’ living taking place?
    Also, what happens to the quality of writing when you outsource?
    As ‘Accidental Minimalists’ I can assure everyone that less truly is so much more.
    Thanks Jeff.

  • Meg Konovska

    Thank you, Jeff! Just in time! I had been wondering for a time how am I to do the whole business thing when in fact I clearly know I don’t particularly like the whole stress that comes with it. Thank you! 🙂 You’re great! 🙂

  • Very nice, Jeff!

    Thanks a lot for the post.

    I believe I’m not where I wanted to be right now, and family has never been so important.
    I should really think about “I don’t have to do this.”

  • Thanks, Jeff.

    I think the overlooked lesson here is that your work is insightful, that your passion is real, and that you’ve fought (danced with) the Resistance effectively for years and years.

    This gave you the platform and the privilege to scale in the first place.

    It’s one thing to be playing at this high level and then choose to focus on the art and your family, and it’s quite another to never have the opportunity.

    Thanks for the care you bring to your work, the generosity of your blog and the difference you make.

  • Deborah S.

    Jeff, your honest and personal reflection has given me the courage to end my self-doubt
    and pursue my dream to write.
    I’ve struggled recently to justify this to myself and others: Writing makes me happy, building a writing “business” does not. Thank you for helping me to see clearly.