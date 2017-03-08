Goins, Writer

On Writing, Ideas, and Making a Difference

145: How to Draw Creative Inspiration from Your Day Job: Interview with John Weiss

by Jeff Goins | 3 Comments

It’s hard for some people to believe, but you don’t have to choose between your day job and your dream job. The two can complement each other in ways you never imagined possible.

When you think of a cartoonist, you probably don’t think of somebody with a Masters degree in criminal justice administration. A creative life of making satirical art doesn’t jive with running a police department. On the surface, these two occupations seem at odds with one another.

But that’s just what this week’s guest on The Portfolio Life did for over 25 years. John Weiss is a former police chief who pursued his passions of cartooning, painting and writing while working in law enforcement.

Now that John is retired, he is a full-time artist painting landscapes, drawing cartoons, and writing a weekly art column.

Listen in as John and I talk about how he navigated the tension between creative expression and police work by letting his day job and dream job inspire each other.

Show highlights

In this episode, John and I discuss:

  • Drawing political cartoons in college
  • If he regrets getting a “real” job
  • How a day job compliments artistry
  • Confronting stereotypes of artists and law enforcement officers
  • How a creative background made him better at police work
  • A funny story about getting pulled over
  • Pivoting to different art forms to accommodate career growth
  • When he stopped apologizing for being an artist

Takeaways

  • A day job compliments your artistry.
  • Creativity and artfulness are necessary skills.
  • Life gives you inspiration for writing.
  • Going viral isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Resources

Click here to download a free PDF of the complete interview transcript.

How can your creative passion inform your day job? Have you ever considered your day job as a source of inspiration? Share in the comments.

  • Very interesting podcast @jeffgoins:disqus, there are many people who struggle with having two different lives. One making their living and the other making their lives worth while. It’s a struggle because sometimes, we love our jobs and the people are great. They show us who we are, how to find who we are, and doing so without even trying to.

    It really brings things into perspective when you hear it from someone else. With that, Thanks, Jeff and thanks John.

    • Chris- I like what you wrote about our jobs and coworkers: “They show us who we are…” So true. My Dad used to say that work helps us grow. Thanks for listening and best wishes with your creative pursuits!

  • Danielsmith12

    Thank you so much