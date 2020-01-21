We Are All Hyphens Now: Chase Jarvis on the Creative Calling

We are all hyphens. That's what Chase Jarvis, founder of CreativeLive, amazing photographer, and best-selling author of Creative Calling, told me in our recent conversation: we are all hyphens, and I couldn't agree more.

In this episode of The Portfolio Life, I talk with Chase Jarvis, a brilliant photographer, entrepreneur, author, thinker. We have a fantastic conversation about creativity, the arts, and the business world and why we need you to do your art, why we need you to make things more than we ever have before, and why we need the world to care about art and creativity. This is a great conversation, a bit of a lengthy one at almost an hour, so get your coffee ready and listen in.

We are all hyphens — we are more than just one thing. I love that.

Listen in to our conversation here on the podcast:

In this interview, Chase and I discuss:

How a comment by a teacher when he was 8 diverted his focus away from art and how his grandfather’s passing when Chase was 22 redirected his focus back to his creativity

Why creativity is the most practical thing we can pursue as it gives us the ability to create the life we really want

Why your calling isn’t something to be “found” but to be recognized

How to discern between fear and intuition

How to use habits and intentional daily behaviors to design an amazing life

You can check out Chase’s work at CreativeCalling.com as well as CreativeLive, and be sure to check out his book, Creative Calling: Establish a Daily Practice, Infuse Your World with Meaning, and Succeed in Work + Life.