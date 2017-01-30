Goins, Writer

On Writing, Ideas, and Making a Difference

Stop Running the Wrong Race and Choose Your Own Craft

by Jeff Goins | 4 Comments

It’s demotivating to run a race and see everyone pulling ahead of you. I know because I’ve been there.

Recently, a friend shared with me a time when he was running a marathon and watching all these people pass him. He was frustrated, because he thought he was in good shape, but here he was, struggling to keep up with the pack.

Just as my friend was on the verge of calling it quits, someone came alongside him and said, “Run your own race.”

The curse of talented friends

Sometimes, I find myself despairing of my lack of abilities in certain areas. This is exacerbated by the fact that I know so many talented people.

For instance, I’m not as good a leader as Michael Hyatt or as good a marketer as Bryan Harris. I’m nowhere near as funny or as clever as Jon Acuff, and I wish I could write half as well as Ally Fallon does.

I remember one day, walking across the street while headed to my office thinking these things, wondering how I could possibly ever catch up the amazing abilities of my friends.

It just seemed so hopeless.

And if this was a game I couldn’t win, then what was the point? As a high achiever, I have to be competing in something I have a chance of winning. Otherwise, I’ll quit. Just ask my wife.

Anytime we break out a board game and I don’t see a clear path towards victory, I give up, saying, “This is a stupid game. Let’s play something else.”

Which really means: Let’s play something I can win.

Winning feels like everything

You can tell me that winning isn’t everything but that doesn’t fully register with a personality like mine. I have to see some kind of path towards success; otherwise, I lose motivation.

And so, while walking across the street that day, I heard a voice interrupt my thoughts, and say, “Don’t beat them at their own game. Beat them at yours.”

I don’t know if that was God or my subconscious or the musician on the street corner. But to whomever the voice belonged, I am grateful. Because it struck a chord.

Choose your craft

You can spend a lot of time feeling bad about not being successful in one area of life or another. And you can always find something to be bad at. Trust me. I do it often.

The challenge here is to choose your craft. Focus on the thing — or portfolio of things — that only you can do. And do it well, without apology or complaint.

And when you see someone excelling in an area that you would like to succeed at, remind yourself, “That’s not my craft.”

This applies to everything from writing in one genre, like literary fiction, and getting jealous at the success of another author in a completely different genre, like self-help, to feeling bad about not being a great marketer when your calling is something else entirely.

That’s not to say we can’t improve at certain skills we may need to succeed, but it should be a reminder to us that we can’t master everything.

At those times when you feel those twinges of envy, tell yourself, “I have already chosen my craft, and that’s not it.”

After all, you can only run one race at a time.

What is your craft? How can you claim it and avoid getting distracted by someone else’s craft? Share in the comments.

  • This is tough. For me winning is progress. If I pick up a skill and see myself moving forward in a designated time, it is victory for me.

    For example, one of my target for this year is to run 10000 meters in one go. I have started running and currently can jog/run/drag 1200 meters in one go.

    So, if by end of the year I can do 4000 meters in one go then it is a winning for me.

    Relating to your point, my strength is explaining science topics – so that’s a craft I am at the higher level. If I play it, chances of traditional winning is more for me.

    Thoughtful article buddy. Stay Awesome.

  • I really loved this post and it really hit home. I’ve seen lots of posts talk about not comparing yourself to others but to focus on improving yourself from where you were before. But that’s easier said than done of course. For some reason the way you wrote it and the fact that YOU (someone most writers would use for the I’m not as good as ____ sentence) admit to feeling that way too really helped it hit home.

    Also the part about not wanting to do something unless you see the path to success (ie the board games) is totally my eldest daughter. It frustrates me so much that she wants to give up on a game when she’s barely tried. I need to figure out how to help her learn this lesson.

  • Olya Bohun

    The most difficult part now is to find my game, my craft.

  • I love this post. I want to do it all, but that hasn’t worked out so well for me so far… When I really dig deep, I know that what I truly want to focus on, and where my talent lies is in writing non-fiction, particularly about my experience with facing fear in life. That is what I believe I am called to do at this point in my life, and all the other stuff is just a distraction. But distractions are great when you lack confidence or discipline to do what you know you should be doing. This is a great reminder to stay focused on my own race and let everyone else shine in their own ways too… we’ll all have our day in the sun eventually.

    Jeff, I’m curious what you consider your specific game or craft to be?