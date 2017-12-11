Goins, Writer

On Writing, Ideas, and Making a Difference

You Can Be a Critic or a Creator (But You Have to Choose One)

by Jeff Goins | 6 Comments

“It is not the critic who counts.”

–Theodore Roosevelt

Recently, a friend recently released a book with the disclaimer, “If you don’t like it, write your own book.” I love that.

Seek Feedback, Ignore Criticism

We live in an age when criticism is easy. It’s expected. But is it necessary?

One of my favorite things on the Internet lately is a clip from the Howard Stern Show when a listener calls in to offer some “constructive criticism.”

Howard politely interrupts the critique saying, “not necessary.”

The listener is flabbergasted. He’s offended, insisting that Howard needs his feedback.

The seasoned shock jock curtly replies,

If I listened to feedback, I’d have quit on Day 1.

I used to say that feedback is always a gift, but is it always? I’m not so sure anymore.

Note: You can listen to the audio of this lesson by clicking the player below.

Lesson 5: Seek feedback, ignore criticism

Less than a month ago, I issued a challenge to some friends to make and share one new thing per day for 30 days. We called it the “practice in public” challenge based on an idea in one of my books.

The idea was this: Professionals make things every day and then they share them. That’s how they get better — by making things.

Amateurs, on the other hand, wait for their big break and hide in the shadows until someone discovers them. Incidentally, they are the ones who are quick to criticize those making things.

Which one would you rather be: the brave creator, or the cowering critic?

The only question that counts

As part of this challenge, I ask one simple question on a daily basis: “What have you made today?” It’s an important question, one we get to ask twice:

First, we ask this question to ourselves because before we do anything, before we attempt to lead or offer advice or criticize, we must first get in the game.

Second, we can ask this of others. Everyone, in fact.

You don’t actually have to confront these people, though sometimes that may be necessary. But you should at least be asking this on the inside.

  • That critic?
  • That rude neighbor?
  • That argumentative in-law who has an opinion about everything?

What have they made lately?

Are they doing the work? Are they braving the abyss, facing the fear of creation, and making something? Are they enduring the years it takes to bridge the Taste-Talent Gap and finally be as good as they hope?

Or are they just dispensing feedback for the sake of being heard? Are they offering empty advice without having earned the right to share that advice? Are they a critic, not a creator?

If so, I dare you to kindly reply, “not necessary.”

It’s not necessary to say you didn’t like my book.

It’s not necessary to tell me what you think I should be doing differently.

It’s just not necessary.

I have resources for that, people whose opinions I trust and value, those I know have my best interests in mind.

These days, we live in an age where virtually anyone can share their opinion with anyone. And so, we tend to treat all opinions as equal. But they are not. In fact, some opinions should matter to you very little.

And when you hear someone voice one of those opinions, you can just say, “not necessary.”

Or even better: Ignore them entirely and just keep doing your work.

What have you made lately? Let me know in the comments, and please share this with a friend who’s doing the work.

About Jeff Goins

I write books and help writers get their work out into the world. I am the best-selling author of four books, including The Art of Work. Each week, I send out a newsletter with free tips on writing and creativity.

  • This is such a thought-provoking post. Thank you for sharing it and giving me a new perspective on what it means to give/accept criticism. I’m still in the ‘making’ stage myself, but I’m slowly pushing myself more and more to have to the guts to actually put it out there instead of constantly keeping it to myself.

  • Vickie Smith

    Thank you! I kept fighting this challenge because all I ever seemed to make was food… now I am compiling a cookbook…kept it simple with holiday yummies for Christmas… only 4 recipes to go….. of course I have 8 years of consistent newsletters to draw from… still gotta make the treats and take photos….

  • Amy Hampton 📎

    Spent the semester working with young undergrads teaching visual communication and visual literacy. One of the key elements of the class was learning to give and gracefully receive criticism of their creative work face to face. We used P>Q>S; Praise — even down to done work is good work; Questions — did the work do what it was suppose to or leave you with questions; and Specific Suggestions for improvement. The recipient listens with an open-mind and takes what suggestions he/she likes and disregards the rest. It’s been an interesting journey watching them find their voices and increase their design confidence through the feedback process.

  • Dawn Jones

    Thank you for those wise words. I did not complete every day of the challenge but grew more than I have in the past year. Here’s what I made:
    https://medium.com/publishous/parenting-with-open-arms-551fd97ca8a5?source=linkShare-b77c9322e88a-1513010739

  • James Griffin

    I’ve always struggled with the notion of being perfect, or agreed with, in lieu of just telling my truth. As if there were some hierarchical value to be courted.

    There isn’t.

    This is my crucible for the new year.

  • This is good. For everyone. Especially me.