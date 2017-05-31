154: Vocation and Identity: Interview with Dan Cumberland

It’s endlessly frustrating when you don’t enjoy the work you’re doing while wondering what you’re really called to do. But maybe many of us have been thinking about vocation all wrong.

Some people miss their purpose in life and continue to go through the motions of life until they take the aching in their heart to the grave. As Henry David Thoreau once said:

The mass of men live lives of quiet desperation.

But what if your calling was right under your nose? What if it wasn’t something you were obligated to do, but something you freely enjoyed? This week on The Portfolio Life, our guest coaches people through the process of discovering meaning in their life and work.

Dan Cumberland proposes that while calling is about identity and work, it does not contain the whole of who we are and the meaning we bring to the world. Listen in as Dan and I talk about the definition of vocation, the pitfalls of external pressure, and why you may not be surprised by your life’s work.

Show highlights

In this episode, Dan and I discuss:

What does calling mean

Unpacking what it looks like to coach people to help them find their calling

Struggling with comparison to high achieving family pressure

Pursuing ministry as a vocation and discovering it wasn’t a fit

Why a calling isn’t like getting struck by lightning

How to stop waiting for an epiphany and discover your calling

Finding alignment between what you do and what is meaningful for you

Imagining what it looks like to have fun in your work

Breaking down the dichotomy of arguments around calling

Rejecting the traditional models of a calling

Landing a client while working at a pizzeria

The four progressive steps of exploring your calling

Why most people are not surprised by their calling

A big obstacle that keeps many people from finding their calling

The gap between what you want to do and what you’re actually doing

Quotes and takeaways

If you hate your calling, it’s not your calling.

Your calling is something you choose to do, accept, and enjoy.

“Grow and increase the things you’re doing that already bring meaning into your life.” –Dan Cumberland

“The words we use to describe something shape our experience of it.” –Dan Cumberland

“How you tell the stories that shaped you profoundly impact the way you think about who you are.” –Dan Cumberland

“ Your calling is so much bigger than any one job can contain. Dan Cumberland

Resources

