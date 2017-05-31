Goins, Writer

On Writing, Ideas, and Making a Difference

154: Vocation and Identity: Interview with Dan Cumberland

by Jeff Goins | 3 Comments

It’s endlessly frustrating when you don’t enjoy the work you’re doing while wondering what you’re really called to do. But maybe many of us have been thinking about vocation all wrong.

154: Your Calling is Not a Cage: Interview with Dan Cumberland

Some people miss their purpose in life and continue to go through the motions of life until they take the aching in their heart to the grave. As Henry David Thoreau once said:

The mass of men live lives of quiet desperation.

But what if your calling was right under your nose? What if it wasn’t something you were obligated to do, but something you freely enjoyed? This week on The Portfolio Life, our guest coaches people through the process of discovering meaning in their life and work.

Dan Cumberland proposes that while calling is about identity and work, it does not contain the whole of who we are and the meaning we bring to the world. Listen in as Dan and I talk about the definition of vocation, the pitfalls of external pressure, and why you may not be surprised by your life’s work.

Listen to the podcast

To listen to the show, click the player below (If you’re reading this via email, please click here).

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Show highlights

In this episode, Dan and I discuss:

  • What does calling mean
  • Unpacking what it looks like to coach people to help them find their calling
  • Struggling with comparison to high achieving family pressure
  • Pursuing ministry as a vocation and discovering it wasn’t a fit
  • Why a calling isn’t like getting struck by lightning
  • How to stop waiting for an epiphany and discover your calling
  • Finding alignment between what you do and what is meaningful for you
  • Imagining what it looks like to have fun in your work
  • Breaking down the dichotomy of arguments around calling
  • Rejecting the traditional models of a calling
  • Landing a client while working at a pizzeria
  • The four progressive steps of exploring your calling
  • Why most people are not surprised by their calling
  • A big obstacle that keeps many people from finding their calling
  • The gap between what you want to do and what you’re actually doing

Quotes and takeaways

  • If you hate your calling, it’s not your calling.
  • Your calling is something you choose to do, accept, and enjoy.
  • “Grow and increase the things you’re doing that already bring meaning into your life.” –Dan Cumberland
  • “The words we use to describe something shape our experience of it.” –Dan Cumberland
  • “How you tell the stories that shaped you profoundly impact the way you think about who you are.” –Dan Cumberland

Resources

What stories are you telling yourself about your calling? How does the prospect of enjoying your work change how you think about calling? Share in the comments.

About Jeff Goins

I write books and help writers get their work out into the world. I am the best-selling author of four books, including The Art of Work. Each week, I send out a newsletter with free tips on writing and creativity.

It’s Not Too Late to Become a Writer

Download my free eBook on why now is the best time to become a writer.

In this book, I share everything I’ve learned bout what it takes to start writing for a living — and how you can get started today.

Click here to download the free book now.

  • This was such a fun conversation! If anyone has follow up questions, I’m happy dialogue here in the comments 🙂

  • Hi @dancumberland:disqus and Jeff,

    Great inspiration here! I love the note about it not being your calling if you hate the calling. Gotta follow your passion because that either is your calling. Or it leads you in that direction.

    I agree with you Dan too on it taking a minute to embrace the concept of a calling. You work with meaning and that meaning carries an energetic component that feels great, and when you vibe REALLY high, folks will get onboard and mirror your passion back toward you, through their rabidly following you and supporting you LOL.

    For me it is about blogging and traveling, and helping folks travel the world through blogging. The passion started out years ago. But as I found deeper meaning in seeing the world, different cultures, and more importantly, by seeing how traveling brings us together, harmonizes humanity and obliterates fear-based ignorance, I really really really wanted to inspire folks to travel through blogging even more. Started off as something that was fun and then it became fun, freeing, fulfilling and gave me a deeper sense of purpose.

    Super call guys 🙂

    Ryan

    • Love it Ryan! Thanks for your comment. “Calling” can be such a loaded word. I’m glad you’ve been able to move past it and find something that really speaks to you. Keep going! 🙂