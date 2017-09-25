Goins, Writer

On Writing, Ideas, and Making a Difference

Don’t Hit Publish (Until You Ask These 5 Questions)

by Jeff Goins | 11 Comments

How do I know when my writing is ready to publish? What does it take to ship a blog post, an article, or even a book? When do you wait and when do you push through and share your writing with the world? If only there were an app for that. 😉

Don't Hit Publish (Until You Ask These 5 Questions)

Every week, writers email me asking these questions. And the truth is I didn’t have a very good answer.

Until now.

I used to say things like “You just know” or “that depends on you.” I’d rattle off cliches that even I didn’t believe. And this, I think, is a problem.

Most writers don’t know when it’s time to share their writing and when it’s time to keep working on it.

At best, we operate on a gut instinct, working tirelessly on the piece until we run out of time, and have to ship it. This, in fact, was my method for many years. But not too long ago, it started failing me.

Breathe new life into your blog

About a year ago, I noticed my blog was stagnating. Readership engagement was dropping. Comments were declining. And my passion was waning. I just didn’t feel excited to blog, as I once did. It also took me much, much longer to complete an article.

Sometimes, I’d publish an article too soon. Other times, I’d wait too long. I’d lost all objectivity. So, I went to my team and asked for help. What resulted was a series of questions that I now ask every single time I write an article, blog post, or even a piece for a book.

Doing this removed the subjective part of the writing process and forced me to stick to a rubric. In other ways, it made me less of an amateur and more of a pro. I hope these questions help you do the same.

Good writing doesn’t happen by accident

Every writer needs a code. Something to live and work by. If my questions aren’t the right ones for you, I hope they encourage you to find your own rubric.

Below are five questions you can ask yourself when you get ready to hit “Publish.”

(Or you can just use Don’t Hit Publish, a free web app that does the work for you.)

Question 1: Is this the best thing that’s ever been written on this subject?

Have you written the most authoritative piece on this subject available on the Internet today? If not, what would it take to make this the best? Keep in mind, this doesn’t mean you have to become the next Hemingway or Austen. It just means that you’ve done your best.

And remember: if you can’t be better, then be different. Sometimes, the best is simply another point of view.

Question 2: Does the article make a bold promise and fulfill it?

My friend Marion likes to say that all good writing has an argument. Doesn’t matter if it’s a short story or a nonfiction essay. Doesn’t matter if the subject is intergalactic space travel or how to knit a dog sweater.

You are trying to say something. But have you said it effectively? Did you set out to do something and complete the assignment? If not, then rewrite the piece until it’s clear exactly what you’re saying.

Question 3: Is this article shareable?

Have you incentivized your readers to tell their friends about it? Are their share links and click to tweets? Do you have memorable phrases that are easy to repeat and share?

Question 4: Do you call the reader to action?

Do you offer the reader an opportunity to buy something or download a free lead magnet? Is there a way you can get them on your list so your audience can grow?

Question 5: Are you prepared to promote this?

Good writing in and of itself does not usually spread. It needs help. So before you hit publish, you should have a plan on how you’re going to promote this piece.

Don’t Hit Publish (the App!)

These five questions are what led me to create Don’t Hit Publish, a free web app that my friend Bryan Harris and I built together (he did all the hard parts).

If you find yourself getting stuck, as I was, this app is designed to help you know when and what to publish. Check it out at DontHitPublish.com.

Next steps

  1. Identify your most popular blog post.
  2. Run it through Don’t Hit Publish.
  3. Pick the goal of “get more leads.”
  4. Follow the action items listed.
  5. Post your results in the comments.

When do you know it’s time to hit publish? Share in the comments below.

About Jeff Goins

I write books and help writers get their work out into the world. I am the best-selling author of four books, including The Art of Work. Each week, I send out a newsletter with free tips on writing and creativity.

Ever Wonder If Your Blog Post Is Good Enough?

We built a free tool so you don’t have to worry about that ever again.

1. Pick your goal of the post
2. Answer 5 basic questions
3. It tells you if it’s good enough and how to make it better

Click here to use the tool.

  • Mecyll Jamila

    Thanks for sharing this, Jeff. I’ve been following your blog since 2015 and embraced your tips by heart along those blogging years. This post you shared right now (via email) made me smile because it’s like a wow feeling for me.

    I just published a new post about the real reason of procrastination in my blog (www.buildingself.us) with almost 4,000 words. It’s epic! I wrote it with tips, stuff like that which readers can understand. So, like you said, I should feel proud of it and not feel embarrassed sharing it with people. And I do with that post.

    Basically, what you said here are true and straight to the point. Thanks, Jeff. You rock!

    Your fan,

    Mecyll

  • Before I start… “So, I went to my team and asked for help.” BIG lesson there! 🙂

    This is a great piece of kit Jeff, the most helpful things are usually the simplest. That’s not me trying to take anything from this creation/idea btw Jeff, I know a lot of work went into making this. Thought about releasing it as a lightweight plugin? Would love to have that checklist in my face under the publish button.

    I’m now wondering, what are your tips/hacks for actually generating ideas for both articles and email blasts for your list? Always a struggle for me.

  • The overall theme of my blog is STRETCHING. When I prepare to publish a blog post, I ask one of the following questions: (1) Will this blog post STRETCH my readers?, (2) Does this blog post appropriately share how I am being STRETCHED?

    I love your questions, and I’ll be considering them as I continue my writing journey.

  • Waiting too long is my problem. On occasion I will stress for days over punctuation, grammar, etc. When it comes to my writing, I always strive for perfection, though in doing so, stress myself out over the little details.

  • David John Dempsey

    Great rubric Jeff, thanks. It’ll help perfectionists like myself to let go an excellent article and trash an adequate one.

    In academic writing a benchmark is “does it contribute to the body of human knowledge”.
    That may be new facts, combining disparate topics to synthesise “new” or bringing a novel view and opinion to the table.

    Our Chief Defence Scientist says : you’ve told me the “what”, now tell me the “so what”. I’d add “start with a clear “why” as Simon Sinek says, and as you do in the rubric.

    Here’s to more stimulating, clear writing!

    Ps I think there be a homophone in #3. (Are their [there] share links…)

  • Great article Jeff, thanks for sharing!

  • ATinchini

    Hi, Jeff. I ran my most viewed blog article, titled “Beam Ten #reboot: Beautiful Beast” through the Don’t Hit Publish app. It gave me a score of 64%, suggesting me to incentivize my fans to share it, optimize my post for search engine traffic and make the blog post world class.
    I have to admit that you created an incredibly useful creature.
    Thanks a lot!

  • Steve Bennett

    Thanks Jeff! Great post.

  • Hi Jeff,

    Totally digging these questions.

    I publish after I cover a pressing topic from my angle. Not from a common angle. But from a helpful, funny and entertaining angle, and from a simple angle.

    I write short, clear and cleanly cut sentences. Short, and punchy. Then I dwell on #1; is it a super piece of content that addresses a pressing need? If I write from my heart – I tend to do that – then hell yeah, it is a solid, helpful piece resonating with my audience.

    I think bloggers publish to fill some sked, versus publishing to have fun, to spread love, to make an impact and to address some pressing need.

    Go with the latter over the former and you will build a rocking blog without the worry and anxiety which plagues folks are in a big league hurry, always wondering if they are publishing quality content because they ignore asking themselves these questions and waiting for honest answers.

    Thanks for sharing Jeff. Rocking advice as always.

    Ryan