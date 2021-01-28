The Artist’s Life: Interview with Elida Field

On The Portfolio Life this week, I’m talking to Elida Field, a professional artist whose work has been featured in the White House and on magazine covers.

She’s currently working on her first book, Nobody Dies in Art Class. To learn more about her work, check out www.elidaart.com.

What we’re talking about:

How reaching out to other artists and influencers can help you grow.

Why so many people have preconceived beliefs that they’re not “artists” when they really are, and how you can fight against that negative belief.

What happens when children realize that their parents are just people who don’t know the answers to everything.

How to make a living doing what you love.

How you can find different ways to use your artistic side to create diverse income streams.

The process of finding your artistic flow.