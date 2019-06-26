5 Ways to Build an Email List

It's one thing to understand the importance of email marketing and quite another to actually build an email list that allows you to reach a large audience.

One of the best things I ever did as a blogger was to build my own email list.

It gave me the power to no longer beg for attention, but be able to communicate regularly with an audience of people who wanted to hear what I had to say.

Not only that, it changed my life and work forever.

My email newsletter has been the most important asset to my online platform, helping me attract an audience, publish five books in six years (two of which were national bestsellers), and build a business that led to quitting my job and pursuing the dream of being a full-time writer.

So, yeah. I think email marketing is kind of important. And you should, too.

If you're not getting people on your email list, whether you're a writer, artist, or entrepreneur, you're missing out big time.

Email is the best way to start a conversation with an audience and continue it over a long period of time.

Whether you have something to sell or share, you need to be building an email list now.

But how do you do that?

How do you grow your list and get more subscribers and see your work spread?

Great questions.

I answer them all in today's lesson. Listen in here:

It takes a few things:

1. You need a platform

This is typically a blog or website but it can be as simple as a landing page. If you need help with this, check out my free tutorial on setting up a website.

2. You need a lead magnet

I am a big fan of what's called a manifesto, a short shareable declaration to the world on what your message is. To see mine, click here. Use a manifesto as a means to encourage people to sign up for your list. It's a way to reward those who pay attention to your message.

3. You need to get people talking about it

One way to do this is with a free tool called GoViral. What this tool allows you to do is incentivize people to share your first lead magnet with their friends, thus encouraging other people to subscribe.

You are essentially bribing them with another free lead magnet. It works really well. Since using this tool, I've had over 20,000 people share my homepage.

In the final lesson, I'll pull all of this together for you.

Do you have questions? Reach out to me on Instagram @jeffgoins.