How to Write and Send Better Emails

Over the years, I've seen all kinds of marketing fads come and go.

MySpace

FriendFeed

Xanga1

Google Plus

Blogging

Podcasting

Some of these have come and gone and come back again. And some have stayed gone. But do you know what has always remained?

Email.

Email marketing is the best, most reliable way to grow and communicate with an audience online.

Email is older than the web

Email is one of the oldest technologies online and even pre-dates the Internet.

That's right! People were writing to each other via email before they were surfing the web.

In general, something that has stuck around for a long time will likely remain for a longer time. Such is the case with email. I've long since been an advocate of email as a tool for writers and creatives to market their work.

As an author, my email list has sold more than ten times as many books as any other channel I've used.

So you need an email list.

You probably already knew that, though.

But how do you build one? How do you grow one?

Great questions.

For many of us, getting started with an email list isn't the hardest part.

Knowing what to write is.

Which is why I created this podcast today on how to write better emails following the three simple formats I recommend for email newsletters.

This is a lesson from my latest course “Email Marketing for Creative People”, but I'm sharing it with you for free today just for being a reader of my blog and/or listener of my podcast.

All you have to do is:

1. Listen to the complete lesson on the podcast here:

2. Email me at jeff@goinswriter.com and let me know how it's working.

Do you have questions? Reach out to me on Instagram @jeffgoins.