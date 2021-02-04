Peak Performance Every Day: Interview with Eric Partaker

How do we live a life and pursue a creative career where we don't end up with a long list of regrets having succeeded at the wrong thing?

On The Portfolio Life this week, I’m chatting with Peak Performance Expert, Eric Partaker. Eric helps entrepreneurs become better leaders using behavioral science and techniques from the worlds of elite sports and the military, where peak performance is key.

Eric is the author of the new book The 3 Alarms: A Simple System to Transform Your Health, Wealth, and Relationships Forever. Check out his website at www.ericpartaker.com.

What we’re talking about:

How dedicated effort, planning, and tenacity help you achieve your goals

How a medical emergency on an airplane changed the course of Eric’s life

The three core areas of a balanced life

Why living every day as your last isn’t the right mindset for a fulfilling life

Eric’s method for rating how effective his days are

The concept of antifragility and the effect of the COVID-19 virus on business