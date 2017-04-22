How One Writer Landed a $220,000 Book Contract Without Being Famous

I am consistently amazed by what many writers think is not possible. For instance, the other day I was talking to someone who wanted to get a book published and start making money writing. But at some point someone told her she couldn’t.

“You won’t make more than a few bucks off your first book,” one author told her.

“That’s not true,” I said.

And then I told her the story of Benjamin Hardy…

The true tale of a blogger gone pro

Recently, I sat down with Ben to capture his story of how, in just 12 short months, he grew his email list to 100,000 readers and was able to land a $220,000 book contract with one of the largest publishers in the world.

Click here to watch the video.

Who was Ben Hardy before he started this journey?

Nobody special (his words, not mine). What he did was nothing new. It’s what every writer who wants to “make it” has to do:

Start a blog Build an email list Took themselves seriously

However, what Ben did that was exceptional was the work. So many of us are looking for a quick fix or easy solution. There is none. You have to do the work. This process works if you do.

As you watch the video, pay attention to how Ben executed each step in the 12-step roadmap that I teach in Tribe Writers (Ben and I break down what he did and how you do the same). This really is a proven process.

This week, I’m sharing a few things I don’t want you to miss:

Thing 1 (in case you missed it) was the free guide: 12 Steps to Make a Living Writing. Click here to download your copy.

(in case you missed it) was the free guide: 12 Steps to Make a Living Writing. Click here to download your copy. Thing 2 (in case you aren’t a big reader) was the video version of the 12-step roadmap. Click here to watch as I walk you through it.

(in case you aren’t a big reader) was the video version of the 12-step roadmap. Click here to watch as I walk you through it. Thing 3 is today’s video of how Ben Hardy grew an email list of 100,000 people in 12 months and then got a $220,000 book contract. Click here to watch the case study.

Why am I doing this?

I’m sharing all these resources with you to make one very important point:

It’s possible for you to make a living writing.

You just have to do the work. I can’t motivate you. I can’t make you sit down and write. But I can show you the way to success and hope you take the next step.

If you follow Ben’s example, I am quite certain you’ll see similar results.

Don’t miss Ben Hardy’s amazing story of success. Click here to watch our interview right now.

What is your biggest struggle when it comes to writing? How do your writing efforts match up with your goals? Share in the comments.