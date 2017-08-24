Doing Good is Simple: Interview with Chris Marlow

Too often people fight tooth and nail to claw their way onstage only to realize, after standing in the spotlight for a moment, they don’t have anything to say. Building a digital platform without a purpose can have the same effect.

In a world of likes, hearts, retweets, and comments, influence feels like a currency. And the more influence you appear to have, the more successful you seem. But, as our guest this week on The Portfolio Life asks, why should people listen to you?

Chris Marlow, founder of Help One Now and author of Doing Good is Simple, used to gag at the word “platform”, but had a change of heart. He now encourages platform builders to embrace the generosity factor while pursuing their dreams to create sustainable businesses.

Chris champions the simplicity of doing good and works tirelessly to develop practical ways people can use influence to make a difference in the world.

Listen in as we talk about a chance meeting at a gas station that changed Chris’ life, a key ingredient to creating significant change, and why you don’t have to say yes to every thing.

Show highlights

In this episode, Chris and I discuss:

How your platform can do good locally and globally

What do you do when a platform falls in your lap

Why it feels awkward when you don’t share your influence

Creating simple tools to empower and equip people to give

Simplifying the complexities the world faces

Practical ways you can use influence to help others

How an appetite for success can consume your character

Finding a voice of reason

Integrating doing good into the rhythms of your life

Quotes and takeaways

Without influence we can’t make or create change.

You can’t avoid going broke if you don’t get paid.

If you’re going to stand a stage, you need something important to say.

Give away the influence of your platform to serve a greater purpose.

Tangible outcomes make staying on mission easier.

Wealth is not directly proportional to your capacity for joy.

“Success without being a good neighbor is meaningless.” –Chris Marlow

“ When we make our lives about others, we live better lives. Chris Marlow

Resources

