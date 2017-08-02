Myth of the Overnight Success: Interview with Jackie Bledsoe

Who doesn’t want to be an overnight success? It seems like less work and more fun. But nothing could be further from the truth. Every big break is preceded by years of practice.

When life throws you a curveball, it can derail more than your plan. Getting injured or sick can ruin a career. Losing your job can mess with your sense of self, making you reevaluate everything. But sometimes, in the crucible of these circumstances, we find our true calling.

This week’s guest on The Portfolio Life was fired for not hitting his sales numbers and started freelance writing to make ends meet. Two book deals, multiple speaking gigs, and hundreds of blog posts later, life for Jackie Bledsoe looks very different.

But it didn’t happen overnight.

Listen in as Jackie and I talk about his journey from the trenches, writing 50 blog posts a month, and discovering your unique offering to the world.

Show highlights

In this episode, Jackie and I discuss:

Why you don’t need a big email list to be successful

Is it possible to make a living blogging?

Dealing with feelings of inadequacy as a writer

Letting your loved ones point you in the right direction

Reaching your maximum capacity and learning to say no

Knowing who your audience is and what they need from you

The value of answering questions people are asking Google

How to get influencers to invest in you

Quotes and takeaways

Give your message a year to mature and grow before moving onto the next thing.

“Writers doubt themselves more than any profession.” –Jackie Bledsoe

“You need multiple streams of income to make it as a writer.” –Jackie Bledsoe

“It’s fulfilling when you’re able to help other people get over the humps you were struggling with.” –Jackie Bledsoe

“ You have something unique to offer. Offer it to the best of your ability. Jackie Bledsoe

Resources

