148: How to Become a Prolific Writer and Publish Over 200 Books: Interview with Jerry B. Jenkins

Writing your first book is like running a marathon. When it’s finally over, you’re equally excited and exhausted. You might even be a little sick (of your book). Now, imagine doing that almost 200 times.

With my fifth book getting ready to release this summer, I can barely fathom the level of discipline and creativity required to produce 20 books in a lifetime, let alone a couple hundred.

This week’s guest on The Portfolio Life, has sold over 70 million copies of his 189 books (and counting) and yet maintains a humble demeanor, works diligently at his craft, and encourages other writers on their journey.

Listen in as Jerry B. Jenkins and I talk about how he got started writing at a young age, the hyperbole of public perception of writers, and the advantage of experiencing success later in life.

Show highlights

In this episode, Jerry and I discuss:

How writing was his answer to a calling

Achieving the freedom to write leisurely because you love it

Rejecting the idea of retirement

Not measuring success by sales or accolades

How not to get on the bestseller lists

The relationship between passion and purpose

What is within your control as a writer

If it gets easier to write as you publish more

When to say “no” to a writing project

Why deadlines are a writer’s best friend

How writing a book is like giving birth

Treating fear as a healthy motivator

What role procrastination plays in getting writing done

The myth of writer’s block and the truth behind it

Why perfectionism is a mask for fear

Getting a phone call from Stephen King

Writing without guilt and still being present for his kids

Quotes and takeaways

Writing may be the vehicle through which you answer your calling.

“You don’t get on the bestseller lists by trying to get on the bestseller list.” –Jerry B. Jenkins

Writing books doesn’t get easier. It gets harder.

“Writers don’t write because they are writers, they write because they have something to say.” –Jerry B. Jenkins

Schedule your procrastination

“Procrastination may be a prerequisite to being a writer.” –Jerry B. Jenkins

Just write something. It doesn’t have to be pretty.

“Writers are the only profession in the world who allow themselves the conceit of writer’s block.” –Jerry B. Jenkins

“ The only thing I can control, is how much of myself I give to the quality of the writing. Jerry B. Jenkins

Resources

Left Behind Series by Jerry B. Jenkins & Tim LaHaye

Riven by Jerry B. Jenkins

