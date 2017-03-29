Goins, Writer

148: How to Become a Prolific Writer and Publish Over 200 Books: Interview with Jerry B. Jenkins

by Jeff Goins | 5 Comments

Writing your first book is like running a marathon. When it’s finally over, you’re equally excited and exhausted. You might even be a little sick (of your book). Now, imagine doing that almost 200 times.

With my fifth book getting ready to release this summer, I can barely fathom the level of discipline and creativity required to produce 20 books in a lifetime, let alone a couple hundred.

This week’s guest on The Portfolio Life, has sold over 70 million copies of his 189 books (and counting) and yet maintains a humble demeanor, works diligently at his craft, and encourages other writers on their journey.

Listen in as Jerry B. Jenkins and I talk about how he got started writing at a young age, the hyperbole of public perception of writers, and the advantage of experiencing success later in life.

Show highlights

In this episode, Jerry and I discuss:

  • How writing was his answer to a calling
  • Achieving the freedom to write leisurely because you love it
  • Rejecting the idea of retirement
  • Not measuring success by sales or accolades
  • How not to get on the bestseller lists
  • The relationship between passion and purpose
  • What is within your control as a writer
  • If it gets easier to write as you publish more
  • When to say “no” to a writing project
  • Why deadlines are a writer’s best friend
  • How writing a book is like giving birth
  • Treating fear as a healthy motivator
  • What role procrastination plays in getting writing done
  • The myth of writer’s block and the truth behind it
  • Why perfectionism is a mask for fear
  • Getting a phone call from Stephen King
  • Writing without guilt and still being present for his kids

Quotes and takeaways

  • Writing may be the vehicle through which you answer your calling.
  • “You don’t get on the bestseller lists by trying to get on the bestseller list.” –Jerry B. Jenkins
  • Writing books doesn’t get easier. It gets harder.
  • “Writers don’t write because they are writers, they write because they have something to say.” –Jerry B. Jenkins
  • Schedule your procrastination
  • “Procrastination may be a prerequisite to being a writer.” –Jerry B. Jenkins
  • Just write something. It doesn’t have to be pretty.
  • “Writers are the only profession in the world who allow themselves the conceit of writer’s block.” –Jerry B. Jenkins

Resources

What is writing to you? How are you answering a calling as a writer? Share in the comments

Click here to download a free PDF of the full interview transcript.

  • Writing is something that is really important to me and that is the principal thing that keeps me going and writing wise coming up with really awesome ideas and a wickedly clever narrative with strong characters driving it is the key part of it. That way by following this paradigm I can make the work I do become best book that I possibly can. I also feel that it is essential to get the right message throughout the content of the novel so that the passages I write in it when it all comes together the way I want it to be formatted in and the order of each section that goes into it. The reason for this is that when I organise the narrative and do the planning practise for my character descriptions and the parts I am describing to form part of the novel’s plot the readers who are reading it will be able to follow as far as they possibly could reach their imagination towards the kind of writing style I have envisaged the book to be.

  • Nicole Mackey

    I do believe in writer’s block, BUT I don’t give into it. It is fairly easily resolved if you try. Switch to another creative activity temporarily or go for a walk. Mine rarely lasts beyond that.

  • beve83

    I absolutely loved this episode. So much good info here and very inspiring!

  • Marilyn Mitchem

    I think the link to the transcript is broken. I’ve tried it three times today and I get an error message “405 Not Found.”