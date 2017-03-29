148: How to Become a Prolific Writer and Publish Over 200 Books: Interview with Jerry B. Jenkins
Writing your first book is like running a marathon. When it’s finally over, you’re equally excited and exhausted. You might even be a little sick (of your book). Now, imagine doing that almost 200 times.
With my fifth book getting ready to release this summer, I can barely fathom the level of discipline and creativity required to produce 20 books in a lifetime, let alone a couple hundred.
This week’s guest on The Portfolio Life, has sold over 70 million copies of his 189 books (and counting) and yet maintains a humble demeanor, works diligently at his craft, and encourages other writers on their journey.
Listen in as Jerry B. Jenkins and I talk about how he got started writing at a young age, the hyperbole of public perception of writers, and the advantage of experiencing success later in life.
Show highlights
In this episode, Jerry and I discuss:
- How writing was his answer to a calling
- Achieving the freedom to write leisurely because you love it
- Rejecting the idea of retirement
- Not measuring success by sales or accolades
- How not to get on the bestseller lists
- The relationship between passion and purpose
- What is within your control as a writer
- If it gets easier to write as you publish more
- When to say “no” to a writing project
- Why deadlines are a writer’s best friend
- How writing a book is like giving birth
- Treating fear as a healthy motivator
- What role procrastination plays in getting writing done
- The myth of writer’s block and the truth behind it
- Why perfectionism is a mask for fear
- Getting a phone call from Stephen King
- Writing without guilt and still being present for his kids
Quotes and takeaways
- Writing may be the vehicle through which you answer your calling.
- “You don’t get on the bestseller lists by trying to get on the bestseller list.” –Jerry B. Jenkins
- Writing books doesn’t get easier. It gets harder.
- “Writers don’t write because they are writers, they write because they have something to say.” –Jerry B. Jenkins
- Schedule your procrastination
- “Procrastination may be a prerequisite to being a writer.” –Jerry B. Jenkins
- Just write something. It doesn’t have to be pretty.
- “Writers are the only profession in the world who allow themselves the conceit of writer’s block.” –Jerry B. Jenkins
Resources
- Left Behind Series by Jerry B. Jenkins & Tim LaHaye
- Riven by Jerry B. Jenkins
