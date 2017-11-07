Goins, Writer

On Writing, Ideas, and Making a Difference

Get My Bestseller for Less Than a Latte

by Jeff Goins | Leave a Comment

I have one important thing for you today.

Get My Bestseller for Less Than a Latte

Limited time discount on Real Artists Don’t Starve

If you’re an artist, creative, or writer who wants to make a living off your “art,” I have good news for you today.

I talked my publisher into discounting the digital version of my latest bestseller, Real Artists Don’t Starve, for a limited time so that you can pick up a copy for less than $2 on most sites (normally, it retails for $25).

To grab your digital copy of Real Artists Don’t Starve, select your preferred bookstore:

Disclaimer: This discount is not available everywhere, but it should be in most places. Just click the above links to see if it is available where you live. Unfortunately, I have zero control over this. Ultimately, it’s up to the bookseller. Sorry for any inconvenience.

Want to grab a copy of Real Artists Don’t Starve, but you don’t have a Kindle or e-reader? No problem. You can read any eBook on your phone, tablet or computer by downloading the free app for Kindle, Nook, etc.

Already have a copy of Real Artists Don’t Starve? Grab a copy for a friend or click here to share the discount with them.

About Jeff Goins

I write books and help writers get their work out into the world. I am the best-selling author of four books, including The Art of Work. Each week, I send out a newsletter with free tips on writing and creativity.

Ever Wonder If Your Blog Post Is Good Enough?

We built a free tool so you don’t have to worry about that ever again.

1. Pick your goal of the post
2. Answer 5 basic questions
3. It tells you if it’s good enough and how to make it better

Click here to use the tool.