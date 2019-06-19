How to Travel the World and Write About It: Lex Latkovski

Is it possible to live life on your own terms? Can you do what you want when it defies the expectations of others? Is the way you’re living right now a story that others would want to tell? And how do you do all this with bills to pay and responsibilities to manage?

In this episode of The Portfolio Life, I talk with my friend Lex Latkovski (who also happens to be a member of my Tribe Writers Mastermind). Lex has been to 80 countries, all 50 U.S. states, lived as a Zen monk for 16 months, and recently launched a successful Kickstarter campaign that led to his first book Passport Forward.

Listen in to our conversation here on the podcast:

In this interview, Lex and I discuss:

How to change your life with a single decision but spend the next two years planning it out

What it takes the travel the world on a modest budget

Why travel is one way you discover something about yourself that sometimes no other experience can reveal

How to launch a successful five-figure Kickstarter campaign

The steps to successfully self-publishing a high-quality book

And more!

Lex is a lot of fun and a super smart, driven individual. I think you will be both inspired and challenged by how he tackles life and his creative work. He is anything but boring.

Once, Lex unknowingly rode a motorbike through a tiger preserve at night. Not to mention, he has spent months trekking in the Himalayas, made it to the semifinals on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, and spent 12 days horseback riding in Mongolia.

You can follow Lex at his travel blog, TheLexpedition.com, which entertains and inspires people every day from all over the world.

And be sure to check out his book Passport Forward which I was honored to endorse.