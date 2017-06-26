Goins, Writer

On Writing, Ideas, and Making a Difference

Learn to Love the Work, or Do Something Else (and Other Lessons on Enduring Greatness)

by Jeff Goins | 9 Comments

In our world today, there is a lot of emphasis placed on sudden success. If a book doesn’t hit a bestseller list the week it comes out, it is quickly forgotten. If a record doesn’t hit “the charts” on Week 1, it is considered a failure. But is this how great art is made?

Enduring Greatness

This is a question that has bugged me for years: is it better to be dynamite, exploding onto the scene and then erupting into nothingness, or a candle that burns slow and steady for a long time?

The world would have us believe it is the former, that the overnight successes are what get the riches and attention. But these days, I’m not so sure.

For years, I thought this was the goal: to be a bestseller, to make a million bucks, to be famous. But every time I achieved one of these milestones, I re-learned an old lesson: what makes writing so powerful is not the occasional milestone you achieve, but the process.

You either love it or we don’t.

Learn to love the work (or do something else)

Do you know the phrase “I hate writing, but love having written”? I hate that phrase. It doesn’t make any sense.

You wouldn’t hear a golfer say, “I hate golfing, but I love visiting the bar afterwards.”

You wouldn’t hear an entrepreneur say, “I hate business, but I love making money.”

And you wouldn’t hear a runner say, “I hate running, but love having run.” If they were doing it for hours a day, mile after mile, you’d expect them to love it, right?

But with certain vocations, like writing, we have a different set of criteria. If you want the result, then you should be willing to endure the process. I want to argue that this is the wrong way to think about your craft. It is impatient and unsustainable. Instead, we should adopt a new maxim:

“Learn to love the work, or do something else.”

Anything less is not honoring the process. It’s a shortcut, which may afford you a few quick wins, but won’t lead to long-term success.

Recently, I had some personal experience with this.

Beware the allure of titles

When you’re trying to prove a point and the opposite happens, you’re left with an interesting dilemma. With my latest book, I was intentionally trying to not hit a bestsellers list because I was focusing on the “long game” instead of the short-lived success that so often comes with instant bestsellers.

So many authors strive for the elusive “bestseller” status, not realizing this title in and of itself doesn’t mean much. Many of the books that end up on The New York Times Bestsellers List hit the list for a week or two and then never sell more than a handful of books afterwards. Similarly, the musicians who hit the top of the charts with a single song but never produce anything after are quickly forgotten.

It’s a flash in the pan, not a long, steady flame.

Contrast this “one-hit wonder effect” with the too-many-to-count perennial bestsellers that never hit a major list but continue to sell tens, even hundreds of thousands of books a year. A recent example of this is Ryan Holiday’s book, The Obstacle Is the Way, which never landed on the NYT list but has sold over 400,000 copies and continues to sell every month. How did he do it? By actively avoiding the allure of a title and instead focusing on the slow burn.

When I set out to launch Real Artists Don’t Starve, this was my strategy: long-term growth over short-term success that is quickly forgotten. But then something unexpected happened: the book debuted on The Wall Street Journal Bestsellers List at #6.

I was legitimately surprised, even baffled. And honestly, it felt good. Hitting a list feels good. It does. Even when you know it doesn’t necessarily mean a lot, it feels validating. But that feeling lasts for five, maybe ten, seconds. Then, you’re left with an important question: What now?

In case you don’t know much about this sort of thing (because I didn’t), becoming a bestseller means you sold a significant number of books (think thousands, not millions) in a single week. It doesn’t mean your book will keep selling or that people even liked it. It just means you now have a new title: best-selling author. And here is the essential problem with titles: they can convince us that we’re doing the work when we’re not.

Author Derek Sivers has a fascinating antidote for this feeling. He says that you have to keep earning your title or it expires. Even though he had launched and sold companies for tens of millions of dollars, he realized he couldn’t keep calling himself an entrepreneur just because he had run a company years ago. If he wasn’t going to keep launching businesses, then he needed to stop. Here’s why (in his own words):

By using a title without still doing the work, you fool yourself into thinking future success is assured. (“This is who I am!”) That premature sense of satisfaction can keep you from doing the hard work necessary.

Stop fooling yourself. Be honest about what’s past and what’s present. Expiring old titles lets you admit what you’re really doing now.

And if you don’t like the idea of losing your title, then do something about it! This goes for titles like “good friend”, “leader”, or “risk-taker”, too.

Don’t get stuck in failure (or success)

When he was 21 years old, Kevin Smith saw an indie movie called Slacker which inspired him to make movies for a living. He went to film school for four months but dropped out halfway through an eight-month program so that he could keep the $5000 in saved tuition and started making a movie.

His parents gave him $3000 to help him finance the film. He rented a camera and some other gear, asking his friends to act in it as a favor to him. It took only a few weeks to shoot and was shot entirely in black and white.

The public screening only had three people show up. Smith was disappointed: “Why did you do this?” he asked himself. But then 20 minutes into watching it, he relaxed. After the movie was over, he decided to:

Pay the movie off and make another one, because you loved who you were when this was happening.

That line — “you loved who you were when this was happening” — struck me, because I don’t love who I am when I’m launching books or hitting bestsellers lists. I don’t dislike that part of the process, but it’s not me at my best.

What I’m doing when I love who I am is writing. I love working on a book: the research, the ideas, the stories — seeing it all come together. I love living in that in-between place, not knowing what’s about to happen. That is the most thrilling part of the creative process for me: right in the middle when anything’s possible.

Start the next one

When he was just at the beginning of his career and had finished his first novel, Steven Pressfield met with a neighbor who also happened to be a well-established author. Steve asked him for some advice.

“Now that my book is done,” he asked, “what should I do?”

“Start the next one,” the author said.

That’s all we can do. Keep doing the work. Find the thing that makes us feel most alive, and do that. Because the truth is as much as we want to control the outcome, we can’t. All we can control is the process. And that is more than enough to keep us satisfied.

Fun fact: that movie that nobody went to see at the public screening? It ended up doing pretty well. One of the three audience members ended up being someone who was well-known in the film world and started recommending Clerks to everyone he knew. The movie was shown at the Sundance Film Festival, and the rest was history, launching Kevin Smith into a successful career as a filmmaker, where he’s still making films to this day.

Sometimes, even our failures aren’t really failures — as long as we don’t get too caught up on any single achievement and keep creating. It’s worth noting that before all the success, and even through some failures, Smith continues to make his art. Good film, bad film. Big success, huge failure. He understands that his job is to keep creating.

What did I do when I hit a bestsellers list? The same thing I did when I didn’t hit a bestsellers list.

Start writing the next one.

What are you doing when you love who you are? Share in the comments.

About Jeff Goins

I write books and help writers get their work out into the world. I am the best-selling author of four books, including The Art of Work. Each week, I send out a newsletter with free tips on writing and creativity.

  • I had honestly never heard that “hate” phrase before, but you’re right; it doesn’t make any sense! A couple of months ago I watched two opposing TEDx Talks. One said, “Follow Your Passion” and the other said, “Don’t Follow Your Passion.” You have given a third option (good job not succumbing to the ‘either/or’ fallacy). Someone needs to find something they love, or LEARN to love what they’re doing. I think that’s simple yet brilliant because we all instinctively know that some of us will need to collect trash, clean bathrooms, or change diapers for a living…but there is a key: to LEARN to love aspects of the job or to seek out a new one.

    For me, I do love writing, fiction and non. I love seeing the characters develop and change and write the story “for me” and I also love the editing process. Tweaking an existing work and creating a more honed message gives me a thrill…strange but true! But overall, as I thought about your question, the thing that drives me most is asking questions. I love to invite others to think…on purpose.

    My husband has recently affirmed my decision to really “go for it” in the world of writing so I’m excited about where it will lead and am currently working out concrete goals! Thanks for being a constant encouragement. I get a shot in the arm each time I read your blog.

  • Mohan Lal Sharma

    Thank you so much. That’s all I can say.

    • I’ll say it right back to you: thank YOU.

  • Ken Hughes

    Superbly put – this one is going straight in my Perennial Recommendations file.

    “Bestseller” has really been a requirement for the main kind of book and music success, because most stores and promoters are quick to kick you off the front shelves to make room for next week’s thing. But that ignores those works that go to the back shelves and just *hang on* there and keep selling for years and more. (And that was before current technology destroyed the finite “shelves” themselves.)

    But thank you for taking this beyond industry-built illusions. Of course focusing on the “prize” can make us think our work is done… when the real question is what we can do next, and what we can be along the way. Spending 40 hours of every week with no satisfaction except making rent is a terrible deal, and we wouldn’t even think of applying to writing: we know “the reward for spending years locked in a room with your dreams is getting years locked in a room with your dreams.”

    A title or milestone is just a snapshot. It really is about the journey.

  • Madeleine

    Thanks.. I’m in for the long term launch on my first book. Firstly, it’s all new to me and secondly, it’s very stressful to explode like dynamite. I like the idea of the ‘slow burn’. I love myself when I am writing, teaching mindfulness or when I was in the process of creating a mindfulness wearable that still hasn’t launched, but I loved the process and I still love my creation.

  • I have actually heard people say they hate writing and love have written. I scratched my head. It didn’t make any sense. I have loved creating ever since I was little and writing when I learned how. I wrote my first novel at 16 without a teacher or a mentor. I didn’t get an MFA degree, I graduated with a Biology degree–the complete opposite end of the spectrum. I love who I am in both writing and in the lab.

    I love writing and creating. I learned to hate ‘selling’ early in life, but that was until I discovered a different way to look at it.

    I agree with the main message of this post in creating long term success instead of flash in the pan success. The pressure to be a bestseller is absolutely painful, especially when everyone around you is running for and claiming that status. I see how they work so hard and burn out, but they have to keep stoking the flame to keep it from petering out. And for the most part, I don’t like who some people have become. I don’t want any of that. I just want to be free to create without all that other pressure that doesn’t really mean anything.

    Thanks for taking us beyond the empty promises the industry makes. If someone hasn’t been there, then how can they know?

  • Patricia Salem

    For those of us who have been writing for a long time and not coming at it as a new passion or profession, there can be periods where we need to relearn how to love the work. I’m not starting a blog or a novel while working another, perhaps more lucrative job.

    I confess one of the worst things that happened to my love of writing was to become a full-time professional freelance writer. Between the long hours to make ends meet, the obligation to satisfy mercurial editors with “trending” yet didactic content, and the simple brain drain of giving everyone else my words all day, I insidiously stopped writing my own pieces and realized one day I had completely lost the urge to write. While it would have been ideal to transition gradually into a writing career and be able to turn down low-paying, often insulting gigs, my personal circumstances did not afford me that luxury. Would that I had discovered you sooner, Jeff!

    The good news is there were still enough embers buried under the ashes of my former lust for wordsmithing that I could rekindle the fire and prevent it from going out completely. The key for me has been to go back to journaling (early in the day, before my energy has been usurped elsewhere) and to create rituals around the process that make it rewarding instead of punishing.

    I approach my daily chores in much the same way; I don’t love cleaning up the yard after my dogs every evening, but if I do it at magic hour, I can enjoy the last of the sun on my shoulders and the final rush of the birds to finish up their days too. Activities like sweeping the floor, watering the garden, and doing the dishes become enjoyable in their own right, in a kind of Zen way, rather than something to be rushed through and checked off on an overly long to-do list. If I don’t do these things, I actually start to miss them.

    The to-do list may be a killer that snags writing in its jaws as collateral damage. Sometimes it’s okay to not like writing, along with other things, because life just gets hard, or overwhelming, or sad, or … The writer who can stay in it long term is the one who can find his or her way back from the precipice of abandonment each time, like partners in a successful marriage. Easier said, however, than done.

    Thanks for the reminder, Jeff. Your post is like going to a wedding when you’ve been entertaining fantasies of seeing a divorce lawyer. Sometimes you just need to hear the vows spoken in a different voice.

  • wendygoerl

    I once saw a documentary on aerobatic pilots, and one of the pilots said he didn’t actually like all the work of putting on the performance, it was just what he paid to be able to enjoy the result. As a writer and artist, I can say both paintings and books have their “ugly phase”–though with books it’s more of a nagging conviction that nobody’s going to want to read it than actually disliking what I’ve done so far.

    As to chasing the “bestseller” status, it’s a nice feather in your cap, but there are plenty of books in the mid lists that keep their authors at a comfortable income. And on the flip side, one of my writing-group friends tells of an email offer he got that would supposedly make his book a bestseller. How? They would give away 100,000 copies to get the rankings up and then start paying him! (I can’t imagine my current library reaching 100,000 copies collectively, and one of them’s been providing me with a paycheck for the last three years.)

    (And Jeff–SPELL CHECK)

  • Jeff, I write a lot of different things, for money or for love (and sometimes both), but without exception there are moments and phases in the work that are sweet flights of fancy, because of the elasticity of language and how sentences and paragraphs can build in tension, promise, anticipation, humor and so many other dramas.

    Some of those sound like they should be exclusive of business writing, but they are not. Writing can be tedium and frustration at times, but it’s also something that can fire that creative spark, and it’s glee when the words are jumping into place. Thanks for a nice piece.