Learning to Be Your Own Best Friend: Interview with Matt Kepnes

I've often wondered what would it be like to be a nomad and travel the world. I did this for a brief time in my early 20s and then stopped, and recently I've been falling back in love with travel.

I’ve bumped into some really interesting people who have traveled the world. I've learned that travel is not so much about the places you go or the people you meet, but instead, it's about the person you become.

In this episode of The Portfolio Life, I talk with Matt Kepnes, aka Nomadic Matt. Matt spent 10 years of his life traveling the world. He's the New York Times bestselling author of How to Travel the World on $50 a Day, as well as a follow-up book he just published called Ten Years a Nomad.

Listen in to our conversation here on the podcast:

In this interview, Matt and I discuss:

How a movie changed Matt’s trajectory and a vacation led to a new career

What is means to like the “art” but not the “job” of being a creative professional as well as the difference between a hobby and a profession

How travel and a change of environment makes you uncomfortable and why you should lean into that

Why you should travel alone at least once

How familiarity leads to complacency

Why one of the greatest gifts of travel is learning to be your own best friend

You can follow Matt at his travel blog, Nomadic Matt, and be sure to check out his new book Ten Years a Nomad.