149: How to Sell 1000 Copies of Your Self-Published Book on Day One: Interview with Paul Sohn

The average self-published book sells 250 copies in its first year and maybe 1,000 copies in its lifetime. Most authors are ecstatic if they hit 1,000 copies in the first three months. But what if you sold 1,000 copies of your book on the first day it released?

Now, there is no such thing as an overnight success. Work that lasts and resonates with your audience requires consistent effort over an extended period of time.

Without a platform, without an email list, and without a community, you could not self-publish a book tomorrow and reasonably expect anything but dead air in response.

However, if you put in the effort, do your research, and engage with influencers and your target audience to build a loyal tribe, the sky really is the limit.

This week’s guest on The Portfolio Life, successfully self-published a book and sold over 1,000 copies on the first day it released. Within a week he was connected with seven traditional publishers, landed a book contract soon thereafter, and has just launched Quarter-Life Calling.

Listen in as Paul Sohn and I talk about how to decide whether to self-publish or pursue a book contract with a traditional publisher, realizing the emptiness of a “dream job” at a young age, and redefining what it means to achieve success.

Show highlights

In this episode, Paul and I discuss:

Redefining what it means to achieve success

Writing a book for yourself

Unpacking the decision to self-publish

Living out the principles of your book before publishing it

Building an influential network on Twitter and Facebook

Developing a book launch team

Hacks and tricks to boost Amazon rankings

Connecting with 7 different traditional publishers one week after self-publishing

The supplemental benefits of creating a platform that goes beyond the book

Establishing a personal board of directors

Picking whichever publishing method aligns best with your goals

Quotes and takeaways

The essence of life is discovering your calling. Which will help you to live more purposefully.

“It’s one thing to write a book. It’s another thing to live a book.” –Paul Sohn

Discovering your calling and aligning your life around it will require uncomfortable shifts.

Follow the advice of experts without arguing to get the results you want.

“Your quarter-life could be the best time to discover your calling in life.” –Paul Sohn

Just because you write about something, doesn’t mean you are an expert.

Any measure of fame or notoriety can be accompanied by loneliness.

Simply writing a book doesn’t entitle you to anyone’s attention.

“ You can’t 100% predict the outcome of your launch. Paul Sohn

Resources

