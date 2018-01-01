Building a Business Around Your Personal Brand

Life keeps evolving. Business keeps changing. But building a personal brand has never been easier.

As we prepare for this year’s event, I wanted to share highlights from past Tribe Conferences with you, including this presentation from Chris Ducker.

Building a Business Around the Brand That is You with Chris Ducker

It’s never been easier to build a brand because the barrier to entry has never been lower. The internet has allowed us all to be on equal footing. The online business space offers complete and total justice.

When you build an online company, you create a personal brand. Here are the keys to building a business around the brand that is you:

Be original

Solve a problem

Build relationships

Reverse engineer success

Be original

Being yourself is the ultimate ‘x’ factor that allows you to design products, package them, market them, deliver them, and make money off of them. With so much competition and so many industries, it’s harder than ever to be original than at any time in history. Be yourself. It’s the only thing only you can do.

“ Being different is better than being better. Chris Ducker

Tweet this Tweet

Solve a problem

At our very core, as entrepreneurs, we are problem solvers. Figure out how to provide solutions for your audience. Solve a problem. Help them. Make a living doing it. What you do to solve people’s problems becomes your brand. And what people say about you when you’re not around is your brand.

At the very core of your brand is the importance of being original. Whatever you’re doing, you must do it right. Doing it right is more important than just doing it.

“ Serve, don’t sell. Chris Ducker

Tweet this Tweet

Build relationships

If you solve problems with your products and your services, you’ll never formally have to sell.

Market like a magnet. Attract the best. Repel the rest. You attract people who respond favorably to your message. Your vibe will attract your tribe.

Forget about Business-To-Business and Business-To-Consumer models, and think instead about the People-To-People model of doing business. People want to do business with other people they trust.

Don’t cozy up to get something from them in the future. Relationships should be treasured, not just used for future profit and gain.

“ No matter what you do, charge what you are worth and do not apologize.

Tweet this Tweet

Reverse engineer success

Reverse engineer what you want to achieve from a financial perspective. Determine your yearly profit target and then break it down into quarterly, monthly, weekly, and daily targets. You will find your desired income is closer than you think.

All you have to do is serve your audience by producing several streams of income. Don’t build them all at the same time, but one at a time, including:

Books Online courses Download workshops and workbooks Ebooks Online events Web events Live events Affiliate marketing Coaching Speaking

To listen to Chris Ducker’s presentation on The Portfolio Life, click the player below.