3 Steps You Can Take Today to Start Making a Living Writing

Since the last Tribe Writers class I taught in October, I’ve been busy. In the months since, I’ve spoken with hundreds of writers, asking them where they are getting stuck and how to work through those challenges.

I’ve been coaching, teaching, and learning a lot — all with the intent of better helping you, my dear reader and fellow writer.

I’ve been studying the methods of successful writers from all genres, and what I’ve developed is a 12-step roadmap that will help just about any struggling writer break through to the next level.

The best part? The first few steps are easy.

So, today, my goal is simple. I want to help you achieve your first three steps right now. Here they are:

Step 1: Clarify your writing voice with a worldview. It’s not just what you write, but how you write it that matters. I’ve got an exercise on how to do this. If you need help, go watch this video and follow the “worldview exercise”.

Step 2: Figure out what kind of platform you're going to have.

Step 3: Launch a blog and begin sharing your work with the world. If you need help with this, go watch this 8-minute tutorial on how to set up a self-hosted blog on WordPress. This is what most of the pros do. I recommend it.

Now, what do you do after that?

How do you take a blog and turn it into thousands of readers?

How do you turn that audience into a writing career, one in which you actually make enough money to live on?

In 90 minutes, I'll teach you my WHOLE process, everything I've learned from coaching thousands of struggling writers, helping them succeed — and how you can follow in their footsteps.

Real writers do the work

So, here’s your assignment today:

Complete steps 1-3 in the 12-step writer's roadmap (see list above).

Too many writers have faded into obscurity for all time because they neglected these simple steps. The roadmap isn’t easy, or everyone would do it, but it is a proven method you can use to make a living writing.

Why do you think you aren’t a full-time writer yet? What do you feel is standing in your way? Share in the comments.