Why Preordering a Book Helps Both the Author and Reader

Today is the day many of you have been waiting for, where I tell you it’s finally time to preorder my new book. If you order Real Artists Don’t Starve before midnight on June 6, you’re going get some great bonuses.

But first things first, why should you preorder a book in the first place? Maybe you’ve seen authors asking for this and don’t know why they do it. Well, here are a few reasons (in no particular order):

1. Pre-ordering a book helps the author

Maybe you don’t really care about this. But if you like this author and want this person to keep writing books, then supporting them during a book launch isn’t such a bad idea.

Preordering helps the author like this: When you preorder a book, it tells bookstores people want this book, which makes them typically stock more copies of the book, which of course means more people see it and buy it.

2. When you pre-order, you often get the lowest price

Many book stores including Amazon offer a “preorder price guarantee” which means if you preorder a book and the price drops, you will get the best price. It’s like buying something at full price then seeing a discount the next week.

If you preorder, the book store will honor the lowest price. In the case of my book, it’s currently 34% off on Amazon right now.

3. When you pre-order, you sometimes get bonuses

Authors will occasionally give away a special bonus with their new book. This can be something small like a bookmark or sticker, which is cool if you like sticky stuff.

But in the case of my books, I always try to give away a ton of value as a way of saying “thanks” to all the book’s early adopters. With Real Artists Don’t Starve, I am giving away an entire online video course absolutely for free, plus other cool stuff. It’s $200 worth of bonuses.

So those are three reasons why you should preorder a book. Now, here it is. If you pre-order my new book by 11:59 PM PST June 6, 2017, you will receive these bonuses:

Bonus #1: Real Artists Don’t Starve online course ($100 value)

In this 12-part video course, I will share how you can make a living off your art, whatever it is, elaborating on the principles in the book and sharing my own knowledge and experience from working with thousands of writers and creatives over the years.

It really is possible to make a living doing this stuff. I’ll show you how.

Bonus #2: Expert interview transcripts ($50 value)

Learn from the hundreds of experts and Thriving Artists I interviewed during the research of my book. These are people you’ve never heard of before who are killing it!

Not just famous musicians and artists and authors, but everyday people just like you who are thriving in their creative work.

Bonus #3: Exclusive community access ($50 value)

Get special access to a private Facebook group where I will answer your questions regularly and you can connect with others reading the book.

I do a group like this for each of my books, and they’re always a fun way to connect with each other around the ideas in the book and dig a little deeper. Think online book club where you get exclusive access to the author — at no extra cost.

To claim these bonuses, all you have to do is:

Go preorder the book (Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indiebound) Forward your receipt to rads@goinswriter.com Check your inbox for a link to collect your bonuses!

That’s it!

I have waited years to write this book and can’t wait for you to get your hands on it. You don’t have to starve for your craft. You can do more than survive as an artist, you can thrive!

These bonuses go away completely on June 6. Go to DontStarve.com before then to not miss out.

What is your craft? What would your life look like as a Thriving Artist? Share in the comments.