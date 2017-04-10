“Real Artists Don’t Starve” is Coming Out (And I Need Your Help)

Waiting for your book to come out is a lot like waiting at the hospital for your child to be born. I have two kids and four books, so I feel semi-qualified to use the analogy. That said, I still can’t believe my fifth book is almost here.

My newest book, Real Artists Don’t Starve, is coming out June 6th. But that’s not why I’m writing today…

Official book announcements call for a lot of pomp and circumstance and that is not what this post is about. Now, there will be a formal announcement soon enough with exclusive bonuses for those of you kind enough to preorder the book.

I’m writing to you today because I need your help.

For too long, the myth of the starving artist has dominated our culture, seeping into the mind of creative people and stifling their pursuits. The truth is that the world’s most successful artists did not starve. And you don’t have to, either.

Rather than starve, these fixtures of art history textbooks and legends of literary anthologies capitalized on their creative strength. And so can you.

In Real Artists Don’t Starve, I debunk the myth of the starving artists by unveiling the ideas that created it and replace them with timeless strategies for thriving.

Becoming an artist in any craft takes time, effort, and a community to challenge and support you. That’s where you come in.

This book (or any book) can’t sell itself, I need your help getting the word out.

Do any of your friends have an influential social media following?

Are some of your buddies hosts of a podcast?

Do you work at a media outlet?

Are you connected with a community of makers, creatives, or artists?

Any suggestions, introductions, or help you can offer is greatly appreciated. If you’ve enjoyed this blog, The Portfolio Life podcast, or any of my books thus far, this is your chance to get involved.

Just click here or fill out the form below to send me any ideas or recommendations. I’ll take the best ideas and try them out. And for those of you with some big ideas about how you can help with this book launch, I’ll invite to a private launch team.

I’m really excited for this book to be released this summer and to start changing the lives of creatives everywhere.

Gratefully yours,

Jeff

P.S. The “official” announcement will be coming quicker than you think. But, if you pre-order now, you will get exclusive bonus materials in the coming weeks. Click here to reserve your copy.