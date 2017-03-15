146: The Strategic Advantage of Creative Thinking: Interview with Rob Levit

For too long an expanding gap has existed between working in a cubicle and spending time on your craft. Creative thinking and critical thinking are not at odds. In fact, when you allow the two halves of your mind to work together, you can unlock amazing potential.

It’s difficult for some of us to face another day at the office, plugging away at a job we’re disconnected from, while our book, blog, paint brush, or camera is collecting dust at home, waiting to be tinkered with.

But why can’t we be creative at work? Do our day jobs really have to drain us of motivation and joy?

This week’s guest on The Portfolio Life believes in the competitive advantage of creative thinking. During our conversation, he admitted that artists know more about getting things done than most people.

Listen in as creativity expert, Rob Levit, and I talk about why people are afraid to take basic creative risks, managing your time, energy, and resources as an artist, and why your talent is a gift.

I can’t change what people do in their jobs, but I can help them appreciate how to do it in a way that creates more meaning for them. —Rob Levit

Show highlights

In this episode, Rob and I discuss:

Why people are afraid to take basic creative risks

How to develop a “pro-noia” mentality to see possibilities

Undoing the adage of “those you can’t do, teach”

Wrestling with feeling self-centered as a professional musician

The value of real-time feedback and the bias for growth/development

What stories we tell ourselves that keep us from being creative

The misconception of being talented and entitled to making a good living

Where creatives commonly get stuck

Overcoming the conflict between art and commerce

The ultimate gift we take for granted

A major caveat that is never included in self-help books

Takeaways

Everyone is interested in learning how to learn.

Creativity thrives in the context of relationship and community.

Failure of imagination occurs when we refuse to make time to reflect.

Don’t create false barriers. Explore other avenues to flex your creative muscle.

If your talent is a gift, it is your obligation to develop it to the highest level regardless of the reward.

If you create things people don’t want you lose the right to complain when they don’t “get” it.

Get comfortable with making mistakes.

Life is not a microwave oven, it’s a crockpot. You have to slow cook things.

Every moment that we live is potentially a wonderful, miraculous, great moment.

No matter who you are or what you’re doing, people feel a deeper connection to life when they are creating.

If you’re afraid to fail, you don’t belong in the arena.

You’ll never know if the spaghetti will stick on the wall unless you throw it.

“ Underneath all improvisation is mastery.

