155: What Makes You Unmistakable: Interview with Srini Rao

With over 2.7 million blog posts published every day and hundreds of thousands of books published every year, it’s difficult to stand out from the crowd. Or is it?

More and more, people are looking for an experience with the content they consume. We writers and communicators are all competing with YouTube videos, Facebook notifications, and the latest apps. It takes more than a good idea and plain text on a white background to retain the attention of an audience.

To rise above the noise, you must create something unmistakable.

This week on The Portfolio Life, we are joined by author, podcaster, and instigator, Srini Rao. Listen in as we talk about why your audience needs to feel a sense of belonging, navigating the process of renaming a brand, and appealing to a broad audience without alienating people or diluting the message.

Listen to the podcast

To listen to the show, click the player below (If you’re reading this via email, please click here).

Show highlights

In this episode, Srini and I discuss:

Channeling the innovative mindset of Steve Jobs

Interviewing a variety of guests from bank robbers to performance psychologists

The immeasurable value of creating distinctive work

How the podcast led to a major book deal with Penguin

Avoiding mass production while maintaining consistency

Creating an experience beyond the standard content

Bridging the gap between art and commerce

Repurposing content as a byproduct of your primary medium

Exceeding the perceived limitations of a platform

Surfing as a metaphor for the creative process

Borrowing ingredients from other people to come up with recipes of your own

Building a habit of writing 1000 words a day

The myth of solo-entrepreneurship

How collaboration is an opportunity to elevate someone else

The three jobs of a CEO

Quotes and takeaways

“Connection outlasts any interaction.” –Srini Rao

“Commitment is not negotiable.” –Srini Rao

“When it’s so easy to start, the value of commitment goes up significantly.” –Srini Rao

“The most profitable thing you can do for any company is keep everyone operating within their zone of genius.” –Srini Rao

Constantly look for things that make you curious.

Look at what people are expecting and blow their minds.

Producing a lot of content consistently provides the opportunity to practice in public and get a lot of feedback.

Your reader’s experience extends beyond your words.

Avoid the noise by not subscribing to it.

Treat your platform as an opportunity to be generous.

“ The value of distinctive work makes competition irrelevant.

Tweet this Tweet

Resources

How would you define something that’s unmistakable? What are you doing that makes your work unmistakable? Share in the comments