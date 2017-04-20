The Writer’s Roadmap: 12 Steps to Make a Living Writing

You don’t have to starve as a writer. Click here to watch a free video about the steps you can take to make a living writing.

It never fails. Every week, I overhear a conversation at a coffee shop or get an email that essentially says the same thing:

“Writers don’t make any money.”

I’ve heard teachers and relatives and even authors themselves say this. But is it true? It doesn’t have to be.

Yes, we have all heard the tales of starving artists. But here’s the other side of that story:

You don’t have to starve.

Not today. Not with the countless opportunities that exist to share your message with the world.

“ MYTH: Writers don’t make any money.

You can make a living writing

Every year, I see writers do this. I see them bridge the gap between barely surviving and making a great living. I’ve personally taught hundreds of them each year in my Tribe Writers course and applauded as they’ve seen their dreams come true.

Here’s the deal. I’m tired of this whole “starving writer” thing. It needs to go away. So, recently I documented the process that all professional writers follow to turn pro.

And today, I want to share it with you.

The myth of the starving artist has dominated our culture for long enough. It’s time to equip writers and creatives with the tools to make a living from their craft.

