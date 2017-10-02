The Counterintuitive Way to Create Something that Changes Lives: 4 Lessons from Tribe Conference

Year 3 of the Tribe Conference just wrapped, and I am still reeling from the experience. But I wanted to share with you a few important takeaways from this event and how it relates to your creative work.

First of all, this is an event that hundreds of people have told me is life-changing. Over and over again, they’ve said things like “Tribe made me call myself a writer” or “this was the best conference I’ve ever attended.”

Initially, I brushed off these compliments, but after hearing them over and over, year after year, I realize we’ve created something pretty special.

How did we do this?

I’ll be honest. It still kind of surprises me when people say these things. I see all the flaws, all the things I want to improve with the conference. I suppose anytime you create something, this is the case. As a creator, you are more prone to see the weaknesses of your creation than the strengths.

But this year, I began to see what people have been saying all along. I started listening to what they shared so that we could preserve what makes this event so unique and so attractive.

After chatting with countless attendees and staff, I’ve compiled a short list of characteristics that make our event stand out from the rest of the pack. I hope this helps you with your next project.

Creating a singular experience

Here are four decisions we made that have helped Tribe Conference become a success — and four choices we continue to make to preserve the feel of the event.

1. We make our mess our message.

This was actually a tip from one of our speakers this year. “Make your mess your message,” Ishita Gupta told us. Don’t try to hide unkempt parts of yourself. Let your hair down, so people can love you for who you really are.

“ Make your mess your message. Ishita Gupta

Tweet this Tweet

With Tribe Conference, this means acknowledging when things don’t go well. We are intentionally not going for a polished look or feel. Certainly, we don’t want to be sloppy. But when we project a certain air of informality from stage, attendees pick up on this and it makes them feel more comfortable.

For me, this has been an epiphany. When I started Tribe, I wasn’t even sure we could pull it off. I was 100% honest about this, from the marketing of the event to the actual execution of it. This is not a license to be unprofessional, but when you share how raw something is with your audience, if you don’t try to hide your mess, people don’t criticize you. They cheer for you.

2. We prioritize people over performance.

Speakers are only allowed 30 minutes to deliver their message, and are asked to end with a practical application of some kind. At Tribe, the best session is not the one that happens onstage but what happens around the table.

We also celebrate the successes of our attendees by bringing them onstage and asking them to share their stories. As we like to say, every story of success is a story of community. So, as a community, we celebrate the successes of our audience.

3. We focus on action over information.

At the end of every talk at Tribe Conference, there is some practical exercise or next step that we ask the audience to take right there in the moment. The promise we make to attendees at all of our events is that you will not leave without a list of things to do, you will leave with a list of things done.

We also make our breaks extra long. We have multiple breaks throughout the day in addition to the two-hour lunch break. The goal here is to leave lots of space for people to connect with each other and apply the lessons they’re learning from the sessions.

4. We are fans of fun.

One of my biggest complaints about many conferences these days is that they are too serious. The event planners don’t allow themselves or their attendees to enjoy the experience.

At Tribe Conference, we recognize that part of what people want is a little inspiration and a little time away from the demands of their daily schedule. So we make fun a priority.

In the past, we have had dance parties and popsicles, chocolate tastings and mimosas, and so many more fun surprises. The goal here is to give you an experience that leaves an indelible impression on you, a way of reminding you that this was a special time so that you won’t forget who you were during this extraordinary weekend.

Granted, it’s only a couple of days, but by making the experience fun we hope that the two day events turns into a year of action. Plus it’s just an excuse for me to wear fun costumes. Thus far, I have been Superman, Batman, and a ridiculously dressed starving artist.

Looking to the future

So that’s my summary of Tribe Conference 2017. Tickets officially go on sale today for our 2018 event.

We are limiting seats to the first 100 people who sign up. After that, we will shut registration down, and open it up again next year at a higher price point.

Don’t miss this event next year. Check it out at TribeConference.com

But if you’re still not convinced, read what this year’s attendees have to say about this must attend event:

What do you think makes for a memorable event? Share in the comments.