Why I Created a Conference in a World of Too Many Conferences

The world doesn’t need another conference. There are enough summits and meetups and festivals to last a few lifetimes. And we certainly don’t need another event telling you that you aren’t doing enough.

What there may be room for, what we just might need, is not another busy extravaganza with every minute of the schedule packed to the max, but rather, a place to breathe. A place to be. An experience that leaves you changed.

We don’t need another event with too many people to meet and soon forget. We don’t need more information, another swag bag full of junk and business cards you have no intention of keeping.

But when I look around, I see a gap. I see an opportunity.

As a writer, two types of conference catch my eye:

Your typical writers’ conference, during which you usually get all kinds of great writing and storytelling advice, and maybe a chance to meet an agent or a publisher. By and large, these events are not up to date on the latest technology or trends in self-publishing, social media, and all the other ways working writers make a living today. The social media and blogging conferences, which focus more on tactics to build an audience and make money, but aren’t necessarily helpful when it comes to finding your voice and honing your craft.

What many writers are looking for — what I’m looking for — is something in between those two extremes. Or perhaps, both. But when I started looking for such an event, I couldn’t find it. So I created Tribe Conference.

The lesson here is simple: when you can’t find the thing you need, go create it.

What the Tribe Conference is and how it’s different

Tribe Conference is a gathering of writers, creatives, and artists who want to find the audiences their messages deserve without compromising their craft.

If you find yourself worn out by yet another blogging conference telling you about the latest social network or another speaker encouraging you to “just keep writing,” and you want more than simple tactics or empty inspiration, then Tribe Conference is for you.

This is a curriculum-based conference. We follow a set of proven steps (based on my popular online courses for writers and bloggers) that will help you find the audience your writing deserves. Which is the foundation of building a platform that can allow you to write and create full-time.

Here’s how it works. Each session lasts a few hours and includes at least 2–3 speakers per session. I, Jeff, act as the emcee and resident sherpa to help guide you through each session and connect the various teachings from the featured speakers.

Session 1: Honing Your Voice

In this session, we’ll talk about what it means to be a writer and communicator and why how you say it matters just as much as what you say.

Session 2: Establishing Your Platform

During this session, we explore what it means to build a platform that gets you noticed today. This is where we cover the nitty gritty of websites, podcasts, and more. You will receive both strategic and tactical advice on what to do to begin building or improving the platform you have.

Session 3: Expanding Your Reach

After laying a solid foundation, we look at the tools and techniques you need to increase your influence. These include email marketing, social media, networking, and more. In this session, you’ll learn what it takes to grow your platform and find your tribe.

Session 4: Going Pro

Finally, we will challenge you to take your tribe to the next level and make a living off serving your audience. Here, we talk about publishing and other means of getting paid for your work.

The speakers

Who are the speakers, and how do they fit into a curriculum-based conference?

Well, first of all, the speakers are my friends. Every person who steps up on that stage is someone I know and trust. And because of that, you, too, can trust them.

We follow the same four-step process each year, but the event is always changing. The reason for this is each guest speaker brings a different perspective and area of expertise with them. So the proven process is the same, but the way it is taught is always changing.

This is the best of both worlds. You get a practical process that gets you real results, all while seeing a dynamic set of professional speakers doing their best work right before you.

Who exactly are these people?

They’re best-selling authors and activists. They’re full-time novelists and professional finance bloggers. Most of all, they are people who have found their voice, established a platform, expanded their reach, and gone pro. In other words, they’re worth listening to.

Here’s a taste of who they are and what some of them will share:

Dan Miller is going to share how a small investment over 50 years ago has led to a lifetime of lucrative writing and other creative projects — and how you should always be investing in your growth.

Tsh Oxenreider is going to share her journey of becoming a popular blogger and how she keeps thinking simple so she can focus on her art.

Pamela Slim is going to talk about how to generously create and nurture communities.

Marsha Shandur is going to coach us on how to not be awkward, introverted creatives and instead engage with people in a way that allows our work to spread.

Jonathan Fields is going to wow us with insights in psychology, neuroscience, and creativity (and probably some other cool stuff because he is really smart).

Benjamin Hardy is going to share his journey of getting 100,000 readers in a year and using that to recently acquire a multi-six-figure book deal.

Crystal Paine is going to talk about why making money isn’t a bad thing.

Jon Acuff will encourage us all to finish in the projects we start.

Ishita Gupta is going to talk about resilience in the creative journey.

Shaunta Grimes will share her journey of going from broke author to full-time writing, making over $100,000 a year.

Sean Wes is going to talk about finding your voice and the importance of daily practice.

Leo Babauta will share from his wealth of experience, being one of the top bloggers in the world.

Natalie Brenner will share lessons learned in real time about self-publishing her first book.

Ryan Holiday is going to talk about what it takes to become a perennial bestseller.

Jackie Bledsoe will share his journey of going from struggling freelance writer to successful published author.

We also have a couple of guest speaker panels, which we’ll be sharing more about soon. And so much more. (Last year, there were musical guests and surprise gourmet donuts, among other things. You just never know.)

What you get when you come

When you sign up for the Tribe Conference, you can choose one of two options:

Standard ticket

This ticket gets you all three days of the conference, including every main stage session and some refreshments during the event (plus other random surprises we throw in), and all the videos from Tribe Conference 2016.

During this year’s event you will learn how to:

Clarify your message

Demystify the art of building an online platform

Find your 1000 true fans

Get paid and published for your message

BONUS: Onsite coaches will be offering free one-on-one sessions.

Premium ticket

When you choose to upgrade to the premium ticket, it includes all of the above, plus:

An exclusive dinner with the speakers

A VIP lounge with snacks, refreshments, and other surprises

Daily breakout sessions with speakers and staff

BONUS: Private two-hour workshop with me (Jeff) where I’ll help you apply what you’ve learned in a small group setting with 1×1 help.

Once you’ve decided which ticket is best for you, all that’s left to do is show up ready to learn.

Every dollar we make goes directly toward making this the best conference you’ve ever attended. We want to make this an unforgettable, life-changing experience.

Everything we do at Tribe Conference is about people — it’s about helping you connect with the tribe you need to go pro and to create a space where community can happen right now.

We believe that every story of success is a story of community. And we’d love to be that community for you.

Will you join our tribe and let us help you find yours?