How to Write Your Best Book: Part Three (Clarity)

We often start out with a specific intent when we begin a new project. We’re out to prove an argument and make a point. But what happens when, in the course of writing, we discover new truths that derail our message?

When author and memoir consultant Marion Roach Smith worked at The New York Times, she was told, “Never go out with intent. Even when you know someone has committed a crime.”

The idea was that setting out to capture a story with a verdict already in mind would skew your writing. A good journalist is open to not proving what she thinks to be true. And authors are no exception.

In Part Three of our How to Write Your Best Book series on The Portfolio Life, Marion and I talk about what to do with the results of your research, how to change the position of your book with a publisher, and when you know your book is done.

What I did wrong during the research phase of Real Artists Don’t Starve

How to get really clear on your argument

Why you should not pitch a book to your spouse

A key output that starving artists cannot create

Experiencing a pivot in writing based on research results

Two questions every agent and publisher asks

Why similar books seem to release at the same time

Throwing out your darlings

How to communicate counterpoints to your argument without refuting yourself

One thing no one ever says to a hedge fund manager

The origin of the Real Artists Don’t Starve book title

Accidentally writing two books

Leaning into controversy

Why the first draft is “vomit”

How to stop writing your book

When to start talking about your book in public

The danger of thinking about writing a bestseller

You can write any book, but you cannot write every book. You have to pick one.

See what you believe after you do the research.

“It’s good to acknowledge counter argument so you don’t sound like you live in a cloud.” –Marion Roach Smith

“Never refute yourself.” –Marion Roach Smith

If you want to be a real artist, you have to find a way to make a living.

“You may end up with a better argument after you go out and look.” –Marion Roach Smith

“You better enjoy the work because anything can happen after that.” –Marion Roach Smith

“It’s a gift to be asked to contribute to the pool of reading in the world so try to love it.” –Marion Roach Smith

“ Write what you believe. You don’t have to be right. You have to make me think. Marion Roach Smith

