Goins, Writer

On Writing, Ideas, and Making a Difference

10 Ridiculously Simple Steps for Writing a Book

by Jeff Goins | 1,254 Comments

Writing is easy. All you have to do is cross out the wrong words.
–Mark Twain

The hard part of writing a book isn’t getting published. With more opportunities than ever to become an author, the most difficult part of writing now isn’t publishing your work. It’s writing it in the first place.

How to Write a Book

As the author of four (soon to be five) published books, I can tell you without hesitation that the hardest part of this writing life is sitting down and doing the work. Books don’t just write themselves, after all. You have to invest everything you have into creating an important piece of work — and that requires discipline.

For years, I dreamed of writing a book. I believed I had important things to say, things the world needed to hear. But as I look back on what it took to actually become a published author, I realize how different the process was from my expectations.

To begin with, you don’t just sit down and write a book. That’s a misrepresentation of the writing process. You write a sentence, then a paragraph, then maybe if you’re lucky, an entire chapter. Writing happens in fits and starts and in little bits and pieces. It’s an iterative process.

The way you get this work down is not complicated. It is, in fact, very simple. You take one step at a time, then another and another. As I look back on the books I’ve written, I can see how the way these works were made was not as glamorous or as mysterious as I once thought.

What does it take to write a book? It happens in three phases:

  • Beginning: You have to start writing. This sounds obvious, but it may be the most overlooked step in the process. You write a book by deciding first what you’re going to write and how you’re going to write it.
  • Staying motivated: Once you start writing, you will face self-doubt and overwhelm and a hundred other adversaries. Planning ahead for those obstacles ensures you won’t quit when they come.
  • Finishing: Nobody cares about the book that you almost wrote. We want to read the one you actually finished, which means no matter what, the thing that makes you a writer is your ability not to start a project, but to complete one.

Below are 10 tips that fall under each of these three major phases plus an additional 10 bonus tips. I hope they help you tackle and finish the book you dream of writing.

BONUS: Download a quick reference guide for all 20 writing tips. Get them free here.

Phase 1: Getting started

1. Decide what the book is about

Good writing is always about something. Write the argument of your book in a sentence, then stretch that out to a paragraph, and then to a one-page outline. After that, write up a table of contents to help guide you as you write, then break each chapter into a few sections. Think of your book in terms of beginning, middle, and end. Anything more complicated will get you lost.

2. Set a daily word count goal

John Grisham began his writing career as a lawyer and new dad — in other words, he was really busy. Nonetheless, he got up an hour or two early every morning and wrote a page a day. After a couple years, he had a novel. A page a day is only about 300 words. You don’t need to write a lot. You just need to write often. Setting a daily goal will give you something to aim for. Make it small and attainable so that you can hit your goal each day and start building momentum.

3. Have a set time to work on your book every day

Consistency makes creativity easier. You need a daily deadline to do your work — that’s how you’ll finish writing a book. Feel free to take a day off, if you want, but schedule that ahead of time. Never let a deadline pass; don’t let yourself off the hook so easily. Setting a daily deadline and regular writing time will ensure that you don’t have to think about when you will write. When it’s time to write, it’s time to write.

4. Write in the same place every time

It doesn’t matter if it’s a desk or a restaurant or the kitchen table. It just needs to be different from where you do other activities. Make your writing location a special space, so that when you enter it, you’re ready to work. It should remind you of your commitment to finish this book. Again, the goal here is to not think and just start writing.

Phase 2: Do the work

5. Set a total word count

Once you’ve started writing, you need a total word count for your book. Think in terms of 10-thousand work increments and break each chapter into roughly equal lengths. Here are some general guiding principles:

  • 10,000 words = a pamphlet or business white paper. Read time = 30-60 minutes.
  • 20,000 words = short eBook or manifesto. The Communist Manifesto is an example of this, at about 18,000 words. Read time = 1-2 hours.
  • 40,000–60,000 words = standard nonfiction book / novella. The Great Gatsby is an example of this. Read time = three to four hours.
  • 60,000–80,000 words = long nonfiction book / standard-length novel. Most Malcolm Gladwell books fit in this range. Read time = four to six hours.
  • 80,000 words–100,000 words = very long nonfiction book / long novel. The Four-Hour Work Week falls in this range.
  • 100,000+ words = epic-length novel / academic book / biography. Read time = six to eight hours. The Steve Jobs biography would fit this category.

6. Give yourself weekly deadlines

You need a weekly goal. Make it a word count to keep things objective. Celebrate the progress you’ve made while still being honest about how much work is left to do. You need to have something to aim for.

7. Get early feedback

Nothing stings worse than writing a book and then having to rewrite it, because you didn’t let anyone look at it. Have a few trusted advisers to help you discern what’s worth writing. These can be friends, editors, family. Just try to find someone who will give you honest feedback early on to make sure you’re headed in the right direction.

Phase 3: Finishing

8. Commit to shipping

No matter what, finish the book. Set a deadline or have one set for you. Then release it to the world. Send it to the publisher, release it on Amazon, do whatever you need to do to get it in front of people. Just don’t put it in your drawer. The worst thing would be for you to quit once this thing is written. That won’t make you do your best work and it won’t allow you to share your ideas with the world.

9. Embrace failure

As you approach the end of this project, know that this will be hard and you will most certainly mess up. Just be okay with failing, and give yourself grace. That’s what will sustain you — the determination to continue, not your elusive standards of perfection.

10. Write another book

Most authors are embarrassed by their first book. I certainly was. But without that first book, you will never learn the lessons you might otherwise miss out on. So, put your work out there, fail early, and try again. This is the only way you get better. You have to practice, which means you have to keep writing.

Every writer started somewhere, and most of them started by squeezing their writing into the cracks of their daily lives. That’s how I began, and it may be where you begin, as well. The ones who make it are the ones who show up day after day. You can do the same.

Bonus: 10 tips for staying motivated

Every year thousands of books go unfinished. One of the hardest parts of writing is staying motivated. Here are ten additional tips to help you maintain your momentum as you write your book.

11. Only write one chapter at a time

Write and publish a novel, one chapter at a time, using Amazon Kindle Singles, Wattpad, or sharing with your email list subscribers.

12. Write a shorter book

The idea of writing a 500-page masterpiece can be paralyzing. Instead, write a short book of poems or stories. Long projects are daunting. Start small.

13. Start a blog to get feedback early

Getting feedback early and often helps break up the overwhelm. Start a website on WordPress or Tumblr and use it to write your book a chapter or scene at a time. Then eventually publish all the posts in a hardcopy book.

14. Keep an inspiration list

You need it in order to keep fresh ideas flowing. Read constantly, and use a system to capture, organize and find the content you’ve curated. I use Evernote, but use a system that works for you.

15. Keep a journal

Then, rewrite the entries in a much more polished book format, but use some photocopies or scans of the journal pages as illustrations in the book. You could even sell “deluxe” editions that come with photocopied versions of the journal.

16. Deliver consistently

Some days, it’s easy to write. Some days, it’s incredibly hard. The truth is: inspiration is merely a byproduct of your hard work. You can’t wait for inspiration. The Muse is really an out-of-work bum who won’t move until you do. Show her who’s boss and that you mean business.

17. Take frequent breaks

Niel Fiore, the author of The Now Habit, says, “There is one main reason why we procrastinate: It rewards us with temporary relief from stress.” If you’re constantly stressed about your unfinished book, you’ll end up breaking your schedule. Instead, plan for breaks ahead of time so you stay fresh: minute breaks, hour breaks, or even multiple day breaks.

18. Remove distractions

Try tools like Ommwriter.com or Byword or Scrivener to let you write in a totally distraction free environment. That way, email, Facebook, and Twitter won’t interrupt your flow.

19. Write where others are writing (or working)

If you’re having trouble writing consistently by yourself, write where other people are also working. A coffee shop or library where people are actually working and not just socializing can help. If you’re in a place where other people are getting things done, then you’ll have no choice but to join them.

20. Don’t tweak as you go

Instead, write without judgment first, then go back and edit later. You’ll keep a better flow and won’t be interrupted by constant criticism of your own work. And you’ll have a lot more writing to edit when it’s time to do so.

Need help writing your book?

As the bestselling author of five books, I’ve developed a clear book writing framework that helps new authors succeed.

Without a step-by-step plan, most books go unfinished, and most of the ones that do get finished aren’t very good. But in my mini-course How to Write a Nonfiction Book, I’ll walk you through every step of the process and take out the guesswork so you can finish faster.

The entire course is only $97, and by applying what you learn, most authors can have a rough draft completed in just 90 days.

Click here to learn more.

Get the tools you need to write your book. Stop dreaming and start writing with How to Write a Nonfiction Book.

What do you want to write a book about? What is your best writing advice? Share in the comments.

About Jeff Goins

I write books and help writers get their work out into the world. I am the best-selling author of four books, including The Art of Work. Each week, I send out a newsletter with free tips on writing and creativity.

It’s Not Too Late to Become a Writer

Download my free eBook on why now is the best time to become a writer.

In this book, I share everything I’ve learned bout what it takes to start writing for a living — and how you can get started today.

Click here to download the free book now.

  Older Comments
 
  • Daniel

    I don’t speak english very well but I would like tô Shear my ideal the frist book u want to write write about u real life story the good and bad time u passa thr belive some where for some one it well make sence

    • Robotcyborg

      Mmm no sorry..not sure what you are saying. Please learn English.

  • Daniel

    Have ever watch a movie FREEDOM TO WRITE

    • Ashley

      no

  • lorna

    Hello.

    I have already written one chapter but my problems is that feedback or help from a writer. i do not know hwere at the end of my writing i can publish i dnt know the process. can you help me with that.

    • Nico Wonderdust

      Hey, join reddit and head over to reddit.com/r/WriteWorld give you all the feedback you require and offer you all he help and support you need as well as sharing some great resources.

      • Michelle

        This doesn’t even make sense all he help and support? I think you mean all the help you need also after your link say for example: (my link) will give you all the help….
        So (…writerworld) will give you all the help…

    • Robotcyborg

      Are you writing in English?…because your grammar is terrible. Maybe start with fixing that…but keep writing anyway..you will improve with each page!

  • Sanya

    Hey
    Can you please tell me about how long a chapter in a book should be?

    • Nico Wonderdust

      Hey, join reddit and head over to reddit.com/r/WriteWorld and we will answer any question you may have and offer you all he help and support you need as well as sharing some great resources.

    • Robotcyborg

      Go to the library pick up a novel…read it..count pages in chapter..pick up another book…rinse,wash,repeat.

    • Yoongi’s Tongue Technology

      I don’t think there’s a specific number to how long a chapter should be, but I, personally, like my chapters to be between 2500 and 4000 words.

  • Yoongi’s Tongue Technology

    This was very helpful. I started writing when I twelve, and so far I finished writing five novellas, and a lot of short stories and one shots. I haven’t written anything in months, I just can’t choose which story or idea to tell. Should I show the ideas to a bunch of friends and ask them which one’s the most interesting?

  • Deborah Starling

    I LOVE THIS BLOG! This particular post really inspired me. Thank you for sharing all of these wonderful and informative tips with your readers. My writer’s mantra is “do not let self-doubt diminish that gift.” I recently read a writing guide that I have been recommending to my writer friends called “Creative Visualization for Writers.” The author Nina Amir delivers on so many levels with this book, and has come up with a truly “holistic” approach to writing. Without sounding condescending, but rather quite consultative, she almost provides a handbook on how to tap into one’s creativity and writing innovation. I actually have made more progress on my own novella in the month since I read her work than I had made in the previous 18 months. I applaud you, Ms. Amir! Anybody that is feeling stuck should give this a try. It’s hard not to gain momentum after taking this one in. Hope you will check it out. Her website is super information too: https://ninaamir.com/

  • Dana Winkler

    A writing coach can help. There’s a couple of great ones at http://www.heart-of-roses.com. Check it out.

  • Kitaab Deals

    “Hello Jeff Goins”,
    Thank you for sharing such valuable article and all of these wonderful and informative tips with your readers .really you Are too Good Plese keep continue and connected with us

  • Jake Koenig

    Hey, great blog, or whatever this is, it’s really inspirational- despite the fact that I have no writing talent- but some people have asked “What word do I start with?” I belive that it depends. Some genres might start with an onimonipia (sound, like putting BOOM!) and some might want a dialog that describes how the book is going to be like (if it’s about some middle school kid’s life, then maybe like[as I’ve heard before {and yes this is how you parenthisis within a parenthisis}] it was a hot summer, or cold spring) and some should be an action without dialog for a while. (I quickly strided down the boardwalk, in pursuit of the suspect….) and, as this blog, or whatever this is, states, MAKE AN OUTLINE FIRST, this can make the actual writing easier, help the title be easier to make, and as some of you readers/writers wanted, the genre, so, as above, ^ you can decide your firs word(s). And as this suggests, the first word doesn’t matter as much as the words that follow them, therefore, don’t stress on that first word, you can just stress out about those next words! 😀

  • JOHNSON JOSEPH ROZARIO

    I have a unique style in writing stories/novels. I will have the full story (from beginning to end) in my mind before writing it. Then I start writing some key dialogues or situations, followed by other parts.

    Its like covering an entire paper with blue ink using a dropper. First put some drops here and there. A large area will be covered like this. Then fill in the gaps by putting smaller drops.

    It is really interesting to write in this way.

    • Random Young Author

      I do it the same way.

    • Tim Weikle

      Yea, I write close to the same way, i have the big picture in mind and make the little pieces of the story fall into place with it or let those little pieces change the direction the book is going completely.

  • Laura

    First I love your suggestions! I have BA in Communications for the University of Washington and wrote for the state legislature in daily newspaper. I also free lanced with query letters and was never turned down. Went back to college and have MLS (master’s degree as a public children’s librarian) from Texas Women’s University.
    I want to write a board book about my chuchuchia ( I need spell check!) The title is “Another Day in the Life of SoSo.” Do I need an illustrator or kid friendly drawings I can do?
    Can I also do a play on words, so parents enjoying the book? Here is an example – where’s the meet instead of meat?
    Thank you!

  • Kelly

    I have been wanting to write a book for years. I have never set myself to just one category either. I read mostly sci-fi and fiction but my children encourage me to write children’s books. I think because all of the reading I do, it has affected my dreams and given me new ideas for books. Then when watching my children I remember feeling the emotions they feel and seeing the world through a child’s eyes. I have even thought of mixing the two together. The hardest thing for me was finding the motivation and how to go about it without wearing myself down. I read your post and this has been very inspirational and given me the mindset to start my book. Thank you so much.

    • Brian

      Kelly, frustration ends when you make a DECISION to get a system going that guides you. Check the course on writing stories for children http://www.nzibs.co.nz
      Take a look. Then you’ll be on your journey.

  • Nelly

    Hello. My problem with writing my book is I gave too much information/ of the story way to soon. Sometimes me getting started is a problem also but not as much as me writing way too much way too fast Help! Thanks

  • disqus_URUQ4U2zba

    Thanks for the tips. I am looking to write a political piece. I would like to put the book chapters at a time on Amazon. I’m having alot of trouble deciding how I want to go about it. Basically I want to start introducing myself and explaining how I’ve came to my ideas and political beliefs. My question is were do I start

    • Drew Peacock

      save yourself the time, nobody cares or wants to read about that

      • xXTitaniumArcherXx

        That’s a little harsh. While I myself wouldn’t enjoy reading that much (I hate politics), I know some people who would probably love to read a book like that.

  • Chinedu Ozulumba

    Great work Jeff. Thanks

  • The ruins of Kanzore !

    I love hockey, snowboarding and i’m creative. I fcking enjoy writing my fantasy book with my heroes: Arsenal, Balsamine, Tozan!

  • Radu Str.

    Hello! I am only 13 years old, but I already started to write a science fiction book. I wrote the first page already,but I don’t know how to pass from the description to the actual action… What should I do?

    • Erky Kayla

      The description should just be the intro then go to chapter one

    • Austin G. Gilson

      I would love to help you out with your book, find me on Facebook and we can message about it. What is the book about?

      • Radu Str.

        Thanks a lot! What is your facebook name? (and what is your profile picture?)

        • Austin G. Gilson

          Austin G. Gilson, my picture is the same as on here 🙂

    • keez1979

      Do not friend this person (Austin Gilson) on Facebook or message them without your parents knowing about it. You don’t even know them and you are only 13-years-old.

  • Mistick_Girl

    I have been wanting to write a book. For past three years i have started a book and kind of never finished. when i write, i run out of ideas and i end up delaying the book. Can someone help me figure out how to keep going and not stop?
    Also i have an Wattpad account, its a app where you write books and also you can read others people works.

    • xXTitaniumArcherXx

      I HAVE A WATTPAD
      And same, I don’t know how to actually get the motivation to finish a book either

  • Adrianna McClain

    Can you use writing prompts and then turn them into your own story????

    • No, I don’t think that would make for a very clear book. But writing prompts might be a good way to begin a story.

  • Cococococococo

    Hello. I have been wanting to write a long biography about someone and I don’t know how to start. These are my favourite ones. Which one is the best? If you have any more please tell me.

    1. I miss my father. Even if I didn’t know him for long.
    2. Why do I have to be the eldest?
    3. Little sisters are annoying.

  • Helder Almeida

    hello,
    my name is Helder Almeida and I would like o talk with you more on how to write a book.
    my email is helder.arch@hotmail.com

  • Martin lauder

    I have written a book but it’s mostly just speech does that matter?

  • EnglandLover_15

    Hello, I am currently trying to write a book. You can call it a novel, a fictitious romance, or even a short story because all I got right now is something small. It’s only 3 chapters long and about 4 to 5 pages each. I’m wanting to make it longer and more interesting. I am running out of ideas and I really need help with how to make my conversations in my book better. I find myself going from 3rd person pov to 1st person pov constantly and I can’t seem to figure out how to keep the story smooth and creative. I feel like I’m stealing others ideas without knowing it, because so many people have made stories and books, countless people in fact, and I just wish I could figure this out. I really love writing with it and what I got is pretty good but I can’t seem to get anywhere else with it. Is there any ideas you can give me?

  • cherry

    I have wanted to write a non-fictitious book for yours about my chaotic life. I believe people could learn from it as its about jealousy, love, abuse, racism and changing my character to survive while I was beaten repeatedly just because he could. How do I begin! Should I start from the beginning of my life and try to remember my childhood happy days or should I start from the outcome of surviving the pit whole of hell from my teenage years to now. I’m unsure; it will be interesting no matter what. I think its like attending an interview for an English teaching post when you only speak German; (you have to learn it) Can anyone advise.

  • Ashley

    Hi there! I found a book that I really connected with and it has inspired me to write. I guess it sounds a little weird to myself to say that I am writing a book. I have written from a young age in journal form and in attempts to write something. Though the difference for me now and then is that now I have three kids and it is kind of tough to find time to write. I really appreciate you putting this out as it has helped me answer many questions I have wondered to myself. Feeling surprisingly confident about this whole thing! Thanks again!

  • Marcia Bingham

    How do I begin? I have been told many times I should write about my life. As a young child of sexual abuse, being harassed in junior and senior high school, joining the military at 17, onto my adult years of trying to over come the abuse I had endured, telling my husband, telling our children, seeking counseling, telling mother in law, then having to endure years of more abuse at my job. I really do not know if this is something others would be interested in reading or not. What do you think? I read your outline to start smart, set a goal, etc. I do not remember dates, times, etc just situations, etc of the abuse. I have recently been diagnosed with PTSD stemming from my childhood until now. Thank you for any and all advice!! 🙂

    • Laura

      I think it would be a blessing to many to hear your story!

  • Carrie Guay

    I too have a story, I was abused by a man when I was 16 years old (he was 28), he forced me into prostitution, made me watch as he murdered my tiny defenseless puppy. He was a diagnosis psychopath and it took 2 years and 10 days to finally be free of him! I would love to find other writers and form a online writing group. Every week we can skype together and be partnered up and we can share our writing with each other like once a week or so. This way we have a real deadline which I know for me would keep me on track! If anyone is intrested in starting a group with me please contact me on Facebook Carrie Guay, Calgary Alberta, or email carrieaguay@gmail.com

  • Jay Simon

    I’m writing an inspirational type book about self evaluation and the ups and downs life can throw at you and the things that I use to inspire me, in hopes it could do the same for someone else. Could this be a good writing topic? I’m new to this.

  • Thanks for creating such a great post with full of resources. It’s a
    complete post that will help me to to improve my writing skill. Thank
    You again.

  • spencer acevedo

    hello there i am new to this and i mean i want to write a book but i do not know about what because i want it to catch the readers eye i mean i been through so much when i was little till the present as if everything catching up to me as an adult and it messes with head and don’t know where to start any comments or suggestions would help

 Older Comments
 